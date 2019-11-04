Jack Daniel's Operation Ride Home Kicks Off 9th Year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armed Services YMCA is thrilled to once again partner with Jack Daniel's on the 9th annual Jack Daniel's Operation Ride Home.

Jack Daniel’s Operation Ride Home

Since 2011, Jack Daniel's Operation Ride Home (https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/operation-ride-home) has helped bring military families together for the holidays. Operation Ride Home provides financial assistance to eligible currently serving junior-enlisted military members and their families to travel from their duty station back home to spend time with their families. Operation Ride Home is structured to help ease travel and offset costs for destinations at least 350 miles from the service member's place of duty.

Funds are allocated to the 13 Armed Services YMCA branches for distribution. This year, those funds will cover nearly 600 more travelers than last year.

"While we are overjoyed to be able to help even more junior enlisted military members spend time with loved ones at the holidays, each year there are never enough funds to support the many requests we receive," William French, President/CEO of the Armed Services YMCA, said. "We wish all of those protecting our nation would be able to go home for the holidays."

Since its inception, Jack Daniel's Operation Ride Home has helped nearly 6,500 travel home for the holidays.

Operation Ride Home is funded through the generous contributions of Jack Daniel's, Jack Daniel's Distributors and the general public, along with support from the Armed Services YMCA. The public can support Operation Ride Home through donations.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. Visit our website to see how you can join us in supporting military families.

