Jack Henry & Associates Recognized on Forbes' America's Best Employers List for Third Consecutive Year

MONETT, Mo., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Today, the company announced that it has been acknowledged by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for the third consecutive year.

David Foss, president and CEO of Jack Henry & Associates, stated, "It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes for the third year in a row. Our employees work hard, and we strive to create a culture that encourages personal and professional growth. To be acknowledged again among so many impressive companies both in the fintech space and in other industries is a testament that our 'associates-first' philosophy is not merely a campaign, but a commitment that our employees realize and value."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify leading companies based on an independent survey comprised of more than 50,000 employees in 25 different industries. Anonymous surveys encouraged participants to openly express their opinions, including how likely they would be to recommend their employer. Evaluations were based on both direct and indirect recommendations.

Jack Henry & Associates ranked No. 11 in the IT, Internet, Software, and Services category and No. 82 overall on the large companies list. The ranking was divided into two lists, one for the top large companies with more than 5,000 U.S. employees, and one for the top midsize companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees.

Jack Henry employs more than 6,500 professionals across the country in more than 20 states. To be considered for inclusion, companies must have 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations. For more information on Forbes 2019 America's Best Employers list, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers.

