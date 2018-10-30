Jack Henry & Associates Set to Join S&P 500; EQT, Equitrans Midstream, MasTec to Join S&P MidCap 400; Superior Energy Services, United Natural Foods to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASD: JKHY) will replace EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) in the S&P 500, and EQT will replace Jack Henry & Associates in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the market open on Tuesday, November 13 . Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE: ETRN) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the market open on November 13 . Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: SPN) will be removed from the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening on Wednesday, November 14 , and will replace Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) in the S&P SmallCap 600. EQT is spinning off approximately 80% of its stake in Equitrans Midstream effective after the close on Monday, November 12 . Post spin-off, EQT and Equitrans Midstream will both have market caps more representative of the mid-cap market space. Superior Energy Services' market capitalization is more representative of the small-cap market space, and Flotek is ranked at the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600.

Jack Henry & Associates provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. Headquartered in Monett, MO, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.

EQT Corp operates in the natural gas industry. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Equitrans Midstream owns, operates and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Sub-Industry index.

Mastec provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Construction & Engineering Sub-Industry index.

Superior Energy Services provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index.

United Natural Foods distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. Headquartered in Providence, RI, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Food Distributors.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – NOVEMBER 12, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED MasTec Industrials Construction &

Engineering DELETED United Natural Foods Consumer Staples Food Distributors

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – NOVEMBER 12, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED United Natural Foods Consumer Staples Food Distributors DELETED MiMedx Group Health Care Biotechnology

S&P 500 INDEX – NOVEMBER 13, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Jack Henry Information Technology Data Processing &

Outsourced Services DELETED EQT Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – NOVEMBER 13, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED EQT Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production Equitrans Midstream Corp Energy Oil & Gas Storage &

Transportation DELETED Jack Henry Information Technology Data Processing &

Outsourced Services

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – NOVEMBER 14, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED Superior Energy Services Energy Oil & Gas Equipment &

Services

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – NOVEMBER 14, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Superior Energy Services Energy Oil & Gas Equipment &

Services DELETED Flotek Industries Materials Specialty Chemicals

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

