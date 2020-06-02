Jack In The Box Grand Re-Opening In Vinita Park, MO

VINITA PARK, Mo., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box in Vinita Park, Missouri is very excited to announce the grand re-opening of its restaurant at 8307 Page Avenue in Vinita Park, Missouri on June 1, 2020. Free meals and Jack in the Box gift cards were up for grabs for the folks we had missed serving these past couple of months.

As we re-open our doors, we want to let you know that safety is our main priority for all of our guests and employees. We are following all new updated local and state mandates and are taking every precaution to serve you safely. To protect your health, here's what you have seen and will continue to expect at our restaurants:

Mandatory glove use Mandatory employee hand-washing every 30 minutes Visual social distancing guidelines on floors and tables Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of dining room tables, restrooms, chairs, stalls, and countertops Elimination of any shared condiment stations Sanitizer and wipes available for guest use Sneeze guards installations to protect all guest/employee interactions Mandatory face masks for employees Guests will also wear masks as required according to local/state regulations

"Our commitment to serve our communities in a safe and dependable way has never wavered. We've not only continued to serve our Jack in the Box fans in the greater St. Louis area during these unprecedented times, but we have also donated over 1,400 meals to our front-line workers, and the community response has been very humbling," said Jeremy Bonk, Director of Operations.

Jack in the Box is an American fast-food restaurant chain founded February 21, 1951, headquartered in San Diego, California. The chain has 2,200 locations, primarily serving the West Coast and are also found throughout the United States. Food items include a variety of breakfast, lunch/dinner and late-night snack items as well as a selection of internationally themed foods such as Tacos and Egg Rolls Missouri Jack, LLC is an independently owned franchisee of Jack in the Box.

