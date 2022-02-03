Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Announces Semifinalists for High-Achieving Four-Year College Scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the selection of 411 high school seniors as semifinalists for the prestigious Cooke College Scholarship. This highly selective scholarship provides high-achieving students with financial need up to $55,000 annually for four years of college, to enable them to attend a top college or university.

Cooke College Scholarship semifinalists were chosen from a pool of over 5,300 applicants. Semifinalist applications will be reviewed again to choose approximately 60 finalists to receive the scholarship. The 2022 Cooke College Scholars will be announced in April.

"This year's semifinalists should be particularly proud of their success in the face of a challenging year," said Executive Director Seppy Basili. "We are so happy to help more students achieve their long-term academic goals. All of the applicants will be an asset to the colleges and universities they attend in the fall."

Students applied from all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, Virgin Islands, and American Samoa, and represented 378 different high schools. A list of the semifinalists can be found here .

Cooke College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, and leadership. Students must be current high school seniors residing in the United States. Scholarships are awarded without respect to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, geographic region, race or ethnicity. Learn more about the College Scholarship Program here and sign up to be notified when the 2023 application opens in fall 2022.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $230 million in scholarships to more than 2,930 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $119.5 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation