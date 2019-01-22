Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Announces Semifinalists for One of the Nation's Largest College Scholarship Programs

LANSDOWNE, Va., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has selected 565 outstanding high school seniors with financial need as semifinalists for the Cooke College Scholarship Program, which provides recipients with up to $40,000 annually for four years to enable them to attend some of the top colleges and universities in the United States. It is one of the most prestigious undergraduate scholarships in the nation.

The semifinalists were chosen from 6,174 scholarship applicants. Up to 50 students will be selected from the semifinalists in April to become Cooke College Scholars.

"The students in this semifinalist cohort are some of the most high-achieving and driven in the country," said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "They have achieved success well beyond that of many of their more advantaged peers, and we know they will accomplish far more in college and beyond."

Students applied from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Armed Forces Pacific, and American Samoa -- representing 3,782 schools. A list of the semifinalists can be found here.

Cooke College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others and leadership. Students must be current high school seniors residing in the United States. Scholarships are awarded without respect to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, geographic region, race or ethnicity.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded $190 million in scholarships to nearly 2,500 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services. The Foundation has also provided over $100 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

