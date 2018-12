Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Announces Winners of 2018 Cooke Graduate Scholarship and International Award

LANSDOWNE, Va., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports high-achieving students with financial need, announced today the award of up to approximately $7 million total to 82 students who have recently begun graduate programs at some of the most highly selective institutions in the U.S. and the U.K. Each of the Cooke Graduate Scholarship recipients will be eligible to receive up to $75,000 total for up to four years. The three recipients of the Cooke International Award will receive up to $85,000 per year for up to four years of study at Lincoln College or Brasenose College at the University of Oxford, or Clare College at the University of Cambridge.

With average tuition topping more than $40,000 for private colleges and universities, graduate school is often beyond the economic reach of students with financial need. However, research suggests that graduate school can fuel profound increases in lifetime earnings, in relation to graduates that obtain a college degree alone.

"Even students who excel to and through college often face financial roadblocks on the path to graduate studies," said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "These scholars are poised to make an impact in fields from art to medicine in ways that will transform our lives and society. Cooke Scholars share a remarkable focus on solving pressing issues, and we can't wait to see what this year's recipients will accomplish."

While completing her undergraduate degree at the University of California, Berkeley, Cooke International Award recipient Mandolyn Ludlum published a thesis proposing holistic equity as an analytical framework for pursuing educational equity. Mandolyn is a Grammy-nominated artist and has served as an advocate and leader in roles at the Revolve Impact/The California Endowment's #SchoolsNotPrisons Tour, Hip Hop Caucus, and the Roses in Concrete Community School. Now at the University of Oxford, Mandolyn has begun an M.Sc. in comparative and international education, which she plans to continue through a Ph.D. She sees her graduate work as "imperative to strengthening my abilities to advocate for children, influence policies that relate to children, and to more deeply understand how to collaborate with communities in cultural and governmental contexts as I continue to pursue creating a global children's program."

As a mechanical engineering undergraduate at Cornell University, Cooke Graduate Scholar Sebastian Roubert Martinez worked on projects encompassing biomechanics and electromechanical design for Professor Christopher Hernandez's research group, Cornell Hyperloop, MIT Media Lab, and Orthofit Inc. Sebastian is now working toward a Ph.D. in engineering at Harvard University. He states that the common theme of his work is "the application of engineering in the pursuit of improving human experience. I found that the most worthwhile area of study is also the one most in need of help: human health."

A full list of this year's Cooke International Award recipients and Cooke Graduate Scholars can be found below:

Cooke International Award Recipients:

Mandolyn Ludlum

Undergraduate Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Graduate Institution: Oxford University

Rozhin Parvaresh

Undergraduate Institution: Georgia Institute of Technology

Graduate Institution: University of Cambridge

Nuno Pereira

Undergraduate Institution: John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Graduate Institution: Oxford University

Cooke Graduate Scholars:

Jon Alexander

Undergraduate Institution: University of Texas at Austin

Mariia Alibekova

Undergraduate Institution: Colorado School of Mines

Graduate Institution: University of Pennsylvania

Benjamin Arbaugh

Undergraduate Institution: University of California, Davis

Graduate Institution: University of California, Davis

Katelyn Armbruster

Undergraduate Institution: Lehigh University

Biruktawit Assefa

Undergraduate Institution: Yale University

Graduate Institution: Yale University

Ahmed Attia

Undergraduate Institution: Stanford University

Elyse Barnard

Undergraduate Institution: Middlebury College

Graduate Institution: Georgetown University

Alyssa Barratt

Undergraduate Institution: University of Kansas

Graduate Institution: University of Kansas

Roxana Berinde

Undergraduate Institution: Loyola University Chicago

Graduate Institution: Columbia University

Louisa Dru Brenner

Undergraduate Institution: Stanford University

Graduate Institution: University of Chicago

Preston Butler

Undergraduate Institution: University of Texas at Dallas

Graduate Institution: Boston University

Leib Celnik

Undergraduate Institution: Harvard University

Graduate Institution: University of Cambridge

Simbarashe Change

Undergraduate Institution: Pacific Lutheran University

Graduate Institution: University of Washington

Wesley Close

Undergraduate Institution: Wesleyan University

Graduate Institution: Middlebury College

Diego Cruz-Burbano

Undergraduate Institution: Georgia Institute of Technology

Graduate Institution: EADA Business School

Melissa Cunningham

Undergraduate Institution: University of Southern Maine

Graduate Institution: University of Southern Maine

Maria De Abreu Pineda

Undergraduate Institution: Stephens Institute of Technology

Melissa Diaz

Undergraduate Institution: University of Florida

Timothy Diovanni

Undergraduate Institution: Columbia University

Graduate Institution: Dublin Institute of Technology

Emily Duong

Undergraduate Institution: Occidental College

Graduate Institution: University of California, Irvine

Marwa Elgazzar

Undergraduate Institution: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Graduate Institution: George Washington University

David Ellis

Undergraduate Institution: Villanova University

Elijah Evans

Undergraduate Institution: St. Edward's University

Graduate Institution: University of Texas at Austin

Maria Gonzalez-Trevino

Undergraduate Institution: University of Houston

Graduate Institution: South Texas College of Law Houston

Adam Hamilton

Undergraduate Institution: University of Pennsylvania

Sharmen Hettipola

Undergraduate Institution: Bucknell University

Graduate Institution: Oxford University

Chien-Hsiang Huang

Undergraduate Institution: Duke University

Graduate Institution: Duke University

Silvia Huerta

Undergraduate Institution: University of Pennsylvania

Graduate Institution: Harvard University

Eric Huynh

Undergraduate Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Graduate Institution: University of Cambridge

Amayha Jimenez

Undergraduate Institution: Columbia University

Graduate Institution: Nova Southeastern University

Anastasia Jones

Undergraduate Institution: University of Pennsylvania

Graduate Institution: Drexel University

Matthew Jordan

Undergraduate Institution: Texas Tech University

Graduate Institution: Louisiana State University

Deanna Keller

Undergraduate Institution: College of St. Scholastica

Graduate Institution: Arizona State University

Rosanna Kim

Undergraduate Institution: Swarthmore College

Graduate Institution: Stanford University

Nandjui Koutouan

Undergraduate Institution: Kettering University

Rey Laurencio

Undergraduate Institution: University of Texas at Austin

Graduate Institution: Texas Southern University

Christopher LeFlore

Undergraduate Institution: Williams College

Graduate Institution: University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

Yong Tong Li

Undergraduate Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Graduate Institution: London School of Economics and Political Science

Bianca Lin

Undergraduate Institution: University of Pennsylvania

Ryan Liu

Undergraduate Institution: Yale University

Graduate Institution: Oxford University

Xinyu Liu

Undergraduate Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Graduate Institution: Brown University

Yessica Maltes

Undergraduate Institution: University of Miami

Graduate Institution: University of Miami

Gabriela Maurier

Undergraduate Institution: California Institute of Integral Studies

Graduate Institution: California Institute of Integral Studies

Amara McCune

Undergraduate Institution: Stanford University

Graduate Institution: University of California, Santa Barbara

Karen Meacham

Undergraduate Institution: Texas Woman's University

Graduate Institution: University of California, Los Angeles

Cristina Mihailescu

Undergraduate Institution: Columbia University

Graduate Institution: New York University

David Millar

Undergraduate Institution: University of Florida

Graduate Institution: University of Florida

Jeremy Neill

Undergraduate Institution: University of California, Santa Barbara

Graduate Institution: University of California, Merced

Nguyen Nguyen

Undergraduate Institution: Texas A&M University

Graduate Institution: Johns Hopkins University

John Niroula

Undergraduate Institution: Massachusetts Institution of Technology

Graduate Institution: Massachusetts Institution of Technology

Samuel Offei

Undergraduate Institution: Cornell University

Jonah Okike-Hephzibah

Undergraduate Institution: Cornell University

Graduate Institution: Cornell University

Ricardo Pagulayan

Undergraduate Institution: University of Notre Dame

Ana Parra Vera

Undergraduate Institution: Stevens Institute of Technology

Graduate Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Suhaily Penix

Undergraduate Institution: Wellesley College

Graduate Institution: Brandeis University

Bryce Primavera

Undergraduate Institution: Harvard University

Graduate Institution: University of Colorado, Boulder

Siira Rieschl

Undergraduate Institution: Bard College

Graduate Institution: Bard College

William Ritter

Undergraduate Institution: University of Rochester

Graduate Institution: University of Rochester

Brittany Robbins

Undergraduate Institution: Florida International University

Graduate Institution: Emory University

Sebastian Roubert

Undergraduate Institution: Cornell University

Graduate Institution: Harvard University

Manuel Ruiz

Undergraduate Institution: Southern Polytechnic State University

Sharalyn Sentinella

Undergraduate Institution: Western Washington University

Graduate Institution: Northeastern University

Tessa Seymour

Undergraduate Institution: Curtis Institute of Music

Graduate Institution: Goldsmiths, University of London

Kaitlyn Shin

Undergraduate Institution: Stanford University

Graduate Institution: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Fernanda Silva Celaya

Undergraduate Institution: Arizona State University, Polytechnic Campus

Graduate Institution: University of California, Los Angeles

Colin Skinner

Undergraduate Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Graduate Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Kristina Smolenski

Undergraduate Institution: University of Hawaii at Manoa

Graduate Institution: University of Hawaii at Manoa

Jacob Sorenson

Undergraduate Institution: Arizona State University

Graduate Institution: University of Arizona

Homero Sosa Mendoza

Undergraduate Institution: Arizona State University

Amin Syed

Undergraduate Institution: University of Virginia

Graduate Institution: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

Marjada Tucker

Undergraduate Institution: Rice University

Graduate Institution: University of Mississippi

Monique Urrutia

Undergraduate Institution: Emerson College

Graduate Institution: Harvard University

Nicole Valenzuela

Undergraduate Institution: Arizona State University

Graduate Institution: Arizona State University

Hollie Wagner

Undergraduate Institution: Evergreen State College

Graduate Institution: University of Washington

Konrad Walek

Undergraduate Institution: Brown University

Graduate Institution: Brown University

Lauren Whittaker

Undergraduate Institution: Barnard College

Graduate Institution: Arizona State University

Christopher Wilbur

Undergraduate Institution: Brown University

Graduate Institution: The Institute for World Politics

Kataeya Wooten

Undergraduate Institution: Barnard College

Zachary Zumbo

Undergraduate Institution: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Graduate Institution: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded $190 million in scholarships to nearly 2,500 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services. The Foundation has also provided over $100 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

Media Contact: Amber Styles

571-799-8063

media@jkcf.org

