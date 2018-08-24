Jack Link's Is Changing The Lunchbox Game - With Nothing Less Than 100%

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This back to school season, Moms and Dads can trade out the high sugar fruit cups and crackers in their kids' lunchbox for the ultimate snack they can feel good about packing, and their kids will love. Jack Link's Protein Snacks is turning the tables in the cafeteria, flipping the script and changing the lunchbox game entirely. Introducing a protein-packed snack made with 100% premium meats, Jack Link's offers new lunchbox size, multipack meat sticks; available in two 100% Beef flavors (Original & Pepperoni) and Original 100% Turkey.

"We are committed to delivering quality products for our consumers, and our kids are no exception to that commitment," said TD Dixon, chief marketing officer at Jack Link's. "We saw a need to create a high-quality, portable snack that not only tastes great, but delivers on high protein so our kids can give each day their full potential."

While some snacking options sacrifice quality, others sacrifice ingredients and nutritional value. Until now. Fortified with 6g of protein, Jack Link's sticks provide the staying power kids need to power through their day. Whether it's practice, homework or just kids being kids, this meat stick delivers on a great tasting lunchbox snacking offering nothing less than 100%.

"We want kids to substitute sweet treats for meat treats, enabling them to fill up on great tasting beef sticks that are packed with protein," said Dixon.

Now available in the meat snacks aisle at major retailers nationwide, the lunchbox friendly snack provides 10 individually wrapped sticks and serves as the ultimate solution to throw in a backpack or lunchbox this school year.

*About Jack Link's®- Feed Your Wild Side™ Founded by Jack Link in 1986, Jack Link's Protein Snacks is the No. 1 meat snack brand worldwide. Proudly family owned and operated, the company is headquartered in Jack Link's hometown of Minong, Wisconsin, where the company continues its legacy of crafting delicious, high-quality meat snacks. Jack Link's offers more than 250 varieties of protein snacks, helping consumers everywhere Feed Their Wild Side.*

Jack Link's Protein Snacks Contact



Conny Bergerson



Media Minefield for Jack Link's



612-270-9935



conny@media-minefield.com

SOURCE Jack Link's Protein Snacks