Jack Martin Coe, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

Located in the Crafts neighborhood at 100 Almeria Ave., the Law Office of Jack Martin Coe, P.A., is known for being one of the most effective and knowledgeable legal firms in the greater Miami area. Mr. Coe has more than forty years of experience, earning a reputation as a top lawyer who is unwavering in his dedication to his clients. His practice renders civil trial litigation, commercial and real estate litigation in state and federal courts, probate litigation, arbitration and mediation, family law services, appellate practice, and civil appeals. Mr. Coe has been admitted to practice in the state of Florida, as well as the following courts: U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida; U.S. Court of Appeals, 5th Circuit; District of Columbia; U.S. Supreme Court; U.S. Court of Appeals, 11th Circuit; U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, Trial Bar; and U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida.

Mr. Coe earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia (UVA) in 1967 and a master's degree from Brown University in 1969. Then, he entered the U.S. Air Force (USAF) as a first lieutenant, serving until 1972. He went on to earn a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Florida in 1975 while enrolling in the U.S. Reserves, where he served from 1972 to 1980. After law school, he worked as an associate attorney at a couple of law firms and became a shareholder at Lee, Schulte, Murphy & Coe, P.A., in 1978. He remained there for a decade until he was honored as acting circuit judge for Dade County. After five years of service, he left the position and worked as a shareholder for a year, transitioning to a counsel position until he opened his practice in 2000.

A frontrunner in his field, Mr. Coe maintains affiliations with numerous esteemed organizations such as the American Bar Association (ABA), Collin's Center's Residential Mortgage Foreclosure Mediation Panel, Florida Academy of Professional Mediators (FAPM), Florida Circuit-Civil Mediator Society, National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN), Coral Gables Bar Association (CGBA), Dade County Bar Association (DCBA), etc. An active member of his community, he has served on the Coral Gables, Fl Planning & Zoning Board since 1993, previously serving on the Coral Gables Historical Preservation Board and having numerous other roles in his area.

Leveraging his expertise as a writer, Mr. Coe has been published several times. He wrote a section in the second edition of Florida Civil Procedure and the second edition of Florida Evidence Manual. He was an editor of The LexisNexis Practice Guide: Florida Contract Litigation.

As a testament to his success, Mr. Coe received an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell and has been profiled numerous times by prominent organizations such as Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the South and Southwest, Who's Who in the World, and more.

