JACK MORTON APPOINTS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR OF ASIA

Phil Boyle Rejoins Agency to Oversee Asian Operations

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Morton, the global brand experience agency today announced it has bolstered the leadership of its operation in Asia with the appointment of Phil Boyle as SVP, Managing Director. Boyle, who will be based in Singapore at the agency's Asia headquarters, will be responsible for driving growth across the entire region.

Boyle rejoins Jack Morton after a stint at Live Nation where he served as vice president of marketing partnerships for Asia at the company's Shanghai operation. Boyle previously held a leadership role at Jack Morton in Shanghai as SVP, Client Services for Asia working across multiple industries from automotive to entertainment.

In his new role, he will move to Singapore and champion innovative brand experience work for clients, including Unilever, Meta, Riot Games, HSBC, and more. He will also continue to promote collaboration across IPG agencies in the market.

"Extraordinary work that makes people think, feel, and act excites me. I'm incredibly passionate about it, so I'm looking forward to getting back into the experience game," said Phil Boyle, SVP, Managing Director. "Returning to Jack Morton feels like I'm coming home. The team and agency culture is exceptional, and I'm thrilled to once again be a part of their epic journey to reimagine what a brand experience can be."

Boyle will report to Julian Pullan, Vice Chairman and President, International. Pullan commented, "the marketplace in Asia has faced unprecedented challenges over the last couple of years, so helping brands navigate the landscape and find the best channels to reach their audiences is critical right now. Phil is the right leader to help guide our clients and teams. He understands the nuances of all the local markets – from China to Southeast Asia - and has the breadth of expertise and the strategic vision to drive growth. Not to mention that he's a team player who embodies our core values of passion, agility, and respect at every turn."

Jack Morton Singapore serves as the Asian hub for its clients. The agency leads operations out of the country and leverages talent across countries as needed to offer clients a seamless experience.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We're driven by the fact that the world's most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touchpoint. It's what inspires our team each day to help clients "Be extraordinary." For over 80 years, we've strengthened the relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them through live, virtual, and hybrid experiences, brand acts, integrated campaigns, sponsorship marketing, and employee engagement. Jack Morton is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG). More information is available at www.jackmorton.com.

