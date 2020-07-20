Jack Nicklaus and Miura Introduce Commemorative Irons

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The idea was simple: unite Jack Nicklaus, legendary golfer, with Katsuhiro Miura, legendary club-maker.

The result? A limited series of hand-forged iron sets for serious collectors drawn to both beauty and function.

Japanese clubmaker Miura Golf today announced a historic collaboration with Jack Nicklaus for a limited-edition set of irons devised by the 18-time major champion. Nicklaus and Katsuhiro Miura, Miura Golf's revered master craftsman, have joined together to construct a breathtaking adaptation of the classic Miura blade, designed by the influence of Jack's preferred specifications.

Both Nicklaus and Miura-san stand for the same things: timelessness, class, artisan craftsmanship – and the lasting legacy of family. Their coming together was meant to be. The limited-issue irons combine Nicklaus's club-design ideas – developed over 60 years – with Miura-san's 60-year obsession in the pursuit of club-making perfection.

The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative Irons are the first clubs to bear the Nicklaus name in more than a decade. The sets arrive in the first quarter of 2021 and are available now for preorder at www.miuragolf.com/nicklaus.

A Collaboration Years in the Making

Nicklaus has an abiding respect for the Miura family that goes back decades. In 2014, he visited the Miura forging house in Himeji, Japan to meet Miura-san. Two patriarchs, living legends of the game, speaking the same language: golf. On that day, Nicklaus became the second person, only after Miura-san, to sit in the grinding line's first chair.

"The day Jack visited the factory was the best day of my life," Miura-san said. "My family is honored to produce this set of irons for golf's greatest champion and see our family's crest share a clubhead with his seal of approval."

Following the visit, Nicklaus was inspired to integrate his timeless insights with Miura's six decades of craftsmanship.

"I've spent decades designing golf equipment, and I cherish the painstaking craftsmanship that goes into enhancing the tools of my trade," Nicklaus said. "The Miura family and I share this passion for doing everything the right way and leaving no detail overlooked, and we have worked closely in this collaboration to highlight the superior subtleties of Miura forged steel."

In 2007, Nicklaus partnered with the entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein to further the growth of the Nicklaus Companies. Subsequent to Nicklaus's introduction to Muira-san in Japan, this partnership eventually evolved into 8AM Golf, the holding company that oversees Milstein's golf companies — which includes Miura Golf.

"This collaboration between two of the greatest giants in our industry has been a true melding of generational genius," President of 8AM Golf and CEO of Miura Golf, Hoyt McGarity said. "It's a union that's nothing short of inspiring and together they have produced a remarkable set of irons."

Over his illustrious career, Nicklaus's finely tuned eye for detail has dictated how his equipment is molded. Forged from premium S20C soft carbon steel and finished in satin chrome, the Nicklaus- Miura collaboration is designed to visually and viscerally delight golf purists.

The Dream Has Finally Taken Form

Nicklaus's discerning eye and immense feel helped him develop specific preferences in his clubs. The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative Irons leave no detail overlooked in capturing the Golden Bear's meticulous standard of excellence. These irons have design elements dear to Nicklaus.

The ultimate goal in this collaboration was for Miura-san to understand Nicklaus's preferences and then use his design and craftsmanship to deliver a modern version of the Nicklaus blade. Key in the implementation were the "look" and "sole," both of which were achieved through grinding techniques so subtle that most might not notice unless they were pointed out.

Miura-san was able to move the center of gravity closer to the toe by removing a precise amount of material from the hosel of each individual iron, all the while making certain that the distribution of weight in the head allowed the club to perform as Jack needed.

Nicklaus's preference was to have his irons designed with standard offset, uniform through the set. This delivered the ball flight and performance he wanted. Additionally, subtle grinding in the neck of the club enabled Miura san to give Nicklaus his preferred "look" and resulting confidence at address. This grinding delivers more "effective offset" without increasing the measured offset Jack preferred.

Now, for the first time, Nicklaus's preferences carry the stamp of Miura.

The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative Irons are constructed to the legend's distinct specs. The clubs can also be preordered for a custom fit. The irons are currently available for order online at www.miuragolf.com/nicklaus.

About Miura Golf

Miura Golf makes the world's finest forged golf clubs, which are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan. The entire family works hands-on in the factory and continues to carry on the Miura legacy.

World-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura began hand-crafting and grinding irons in 1957 and has created one of the most-respected brands in the golf industry. Miura's endless quest for the perfect club has brought to the world more than 10 product series, a number that grows as the next generation of the Miura family – led by sons Shinei and Yoshitaka – continue their meticulous refinement and evolution of product lines. Each club is individually handcrafted and will never be mass-produced, as generations of steel-making skill and passion bring us the world's finest golf clubs.

About 8AM Golf

Miura Golf is part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies — all of which help golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to Miura, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; True Spec Golf, a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide; GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

