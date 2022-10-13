Jack T. Krauser, DMD, MD (hon) is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack T. Krauser, DMD, MD (hon), is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Periodontist and Oral Surgeon for his excellence in the Dental field and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice.

Jack T. Krauser

With nearly 40 years of experience in dentistry, Dr. Jack T. Krauser is a top-rated Periodontist, Implant Specialist and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, serving the Greater Palm Beach County at The Implant Center of the Palm Beaches. He is known for patients being referred to him because their cases are extremely complicated or complex. As such, Dr. Krauser's mission is to "leave no patient behind". As an authority widely respected in the dental industry, he is the author of "Dental Implants: The Art and Science", which has been translated into seven languages and used by dental students worldwide.

Dr. Krauser specializes in full mouth implants, which restore the face, mouth and jaw. His private practice encompasses a wide range of services provided in his office. He can provide emergency medicine, perform general surgery, and administer anesthesia. Typical procedures include tooth extractions, bone and gum grafts and "All-on-More" implant surgeries which provide a variety of prosthetic options that look and feel like real teeth and restore the health of gums and bone. He is also certified as a "Zygo Pro" which sets him apart from other implant specialists because he can provide full mouth restoration using the cheekbones. It is Dr. Krauser's passion to help patients who have been told they do not have enough bone to place implants. Such patients seek out Dr. Krauser for this highly specialized procedure when they have been told they don't have options by other specialists.

To establish a career in dentistry, Dr. Krauser graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and chemistry from the University of Connecticut, where he played for the lacrosse team. He was inducted onto the All-Decade Team for lacrosse in the 1970s. He received his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine. He then completed his residency in periodontics at Boston University. The doctor undertook a fellowship in implant dentistry at the Academy of Osseointegration in Chicago. Between 1997 and 1999, he has achieved the status of Fellow and Diplomat of the Academy of Osseointegration. The doctor also received an honorary Medical Degree (MD) from the University of Aachen in Germany.

Among his professional memberships and affiliations, Dr. Krauser is a Fellow of the American Academy of Osseointegration. He is also a diplomate in implant dentistry from the International College of Oral Implantologists. In addition, the doctor is a member of the Florida Society of Periodontists, the Northeast Society of Periodontists, and the Florida Dental Association.

Dr. Krauser enjoys staying active by playing golf and fishing in his spare time. The doctor would like to dedicate this recognition to the memory of his mentor, Morton Amsterdam, DDS. He would also like to acknowledge his other mentors during training, Jack Hahn, DDS, and Dennis Smiler, DMD.

