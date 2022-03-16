Jackery Solar Generator Solutions Expands European Market to Spain, France, Italy

BARCELONA, Spain, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in providing portable power station and solar panels, has announced its European market expansion into three brand new countries: Spain, France and Italy. This is a key step in its efforts to consolidate its presence further in European markets. With its innovative technologies, products and services, Jackery continues to prove to be successful across the globe.

Jackery's products, including the E240, E500 and E1000 portable power stations, will be available in the French, Italian and Spanish markets via Amazon, as well as on offline stores, including the brick & mortar electronics retailer Fnac-Darty in France. Retail prices will be consistent throughout all the EU countries.

"Part of the claim to fame and rapid growth has been its expert manufacturing of alternative solar power solutions," said a top executive from Jackery Europe. "Jackery has been well-received throughout Europe and we will continue to improve and enrich the Jackery product line to always stay on the cutting edge of power supply technology, as well as to steadily enter more localized sales platforms in France, Italy and Spain."

In the past few years, Jackery has entered new markets including Asia Pacific and Europe, both of which have been well-received, with both brand awareness and market share reaching number one.

Reasons for Jackery's latest expansion include Amazon sales numbers which, by the end of 2021 had increased 88%, including an 84% MoM increase in the company's Amazon Germany store. The SG1000 is currently the company's best-selling product, followed by the 100-watt solar panel, SolarSaga. The Jackery explorer 1000 is one of the most powerful portable power stations in the company's Explorer series with a 1002Wh capacity, 1000W rated power and multiple output charge/recharge ports. It meets most consumers all-round power supply requirements for all devices and many major appliances.

In 2018, Jackery started developing solar panels for outdoor life, becoming the world's first company to create the bundled concept of solar generation by combining its portable power station with a rugged solar panel. Since then, Jackery has continued to develop its excellent sustainable outdoor life brand and product line, setting the industry standard and benchmark for solar and renewable charging.

Jackery offers an array of portable power supply solutions, including solar generators, portable power stations & solar panels. Click Here

SOURCE Jackery Inc.