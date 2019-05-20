Jackie Groark of Veristor Named a Power 30 Solution Provider Among CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

ATLANTA, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO at Veristor to its list of 2019 Power 30 Solution Providers, an elite subset of its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list.

CRN's editorial team chooses the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selects the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The Power 30 Solution Providers belong to an exclusive group of the overall list: women in solution provider organizations whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies' success and have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.

Groark has been instrumental in expanding the Veristor security practice to embrace the innovative security solutions of over 70 vendor partners. Together, with Veristor partners, she has built a portfolio of innovative cybersecurity offerings that provide the security foundation customers require to protect, detect, respond and recover their business in the event of a cybersecurity threat. Among her contributions has been the development of a proven holistic approach to discussing cybersecurity strategy and maturing organizations cybersecurity program. This approach includes a framework has become the cornerstone of the Veristor security practice which is today one of the best-known solution provider resources for cybersecurity counsel and risk mitigation.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"It's an honor to be named to CRN's prestigious list of women making an impact in the growth and leadership of the channel," said Groark. "The success we have seen across our security practice over the past year has been a remarkable demonstration of teamwork, expertise, innovation and collaboration. It has set a benchmark upon which I expect to build as we continue to guide businesses to the right security solutions to solve their cybersecurity challenges."

The 2019 Women of the Channel and Power 30 Solution Provider lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

