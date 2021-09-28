Jackman Reinvents Announces Innovative Brand Campaign for Staples Canada

Howie Mandel and P.Y. Lord tapped to Launch "Let's Find Out" -- Staples Canada's bold new campaign Tweet this

"Our work with Staples Canada really captures what Jackman is about. We began by identifying the mindset of their core consumers and moved rapidly from insight to action. Adding the creative is the logical next step in our partnership," said Jackman President Sandra Duff.

Let's Find Out, the new Staples Canada campaign, centers on the curiosity that lives inside Staples Canada's customer base of life-long learners and achievers and highlights the brands readiness to help customers who are always looking to grow. In the new multi-platform 15 and 30-second spots, Canadian host and producer Howie Mandel and Canadian television personality Pierre-Yves (P.Y.) Lord play customer's doppelgangers who give voice to their curiosity. The spots encourage the customer to follow that curiosity and seek solutions available through Staples Canada.

LINK: watch now, Howie Mandel in Staples Canada's new Let's Find Out television commercial

LINK: watch now, Pierre-Yves Lord in Bureau en Gros' new Découvrons Ensemble television commercial

The campaign was conceived by Rachel Abrams, Jackman's new Group Creative Director. "We're thrilled to have had Rachel Abrams here to bring life to this campaign. Rachel brings to Jackman extraordinary creative horsepower and exceptional leadership in communications. In my opinion, she's a triple threat—her creative work speaks for itself, she is an active collaborator that works seamlessly across different teams at Jackman, and she excels at building long term relationships with our engagement partners," Duff said.

Abrams joins Jackman from Cossette, where she served as Creative Director for the better part of a decade. Prior to Cossette, Abrams held key positions at BBDO, DBB and Ogilvy. Eschewing a widely predicted move to another blue-chip conglomerate, Abrams was drawn to Jackman's integrated approach and the opportunity to both drive and communicate creative work, thereby generating consequential results that speak to clients' greater business objectives.

"Jackman deeply embeds within clients' businesses, thereby ensuring our holistic strategy is integrated into their overall objectives. Understanding business needs unlocks more creative opportunities. With, Jackman's client focus is not merely 360-degrees, but rather 360 in 3D," Abrams said. "For Staples, we devised an approach that considers every consumer touchpoint, from communications to store design. The Let's Find Out campaign is the public facing expression of the working and learning company's commitment to discovery," Abrams added.

"Staples' transformation to The Working and Learning Company, has been well received by customers - we're getting real credit for unique solutions and expertise unmatched anywhere else. With this new campaign, we think we will break through in a far more powerful way, dramatically increasing the number of people we can partner with in our efforts to help them grow. The work is bold, insightful, and fun. The addition of Rachel Abrams to the Jackman leadership team immediately took the work to another level. It's a pleasure working with her and her team and I'm looking forward to our partnership as we continue to build our brand." said Staples Canada VP Marketing, Dave Mazzone.

The campaign work is supported with Consumer PR by Golin and media planning and buying by DentsuX. Jackman is planning future spots for Staples Canada, including Christmas 2021 and Back to School 2022, both featuring Mandel and Lord.

About Jackman Reinvents

Jackman is North America's leading customer engagement reinvention company, expert at unlocking value through actionable human insight, strategy-led innovation and all-channel activation. Working in partnership with future-focused leadership teams, Jackman employs its proven methodology and unique mix of talent to deliver bold solutions that ignite momentum, to make change possible.www.jackmanreinvents.com

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

