Jackpocket Brings Apple Pay to Mobile Lottery Players

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the first third-party app in the U.S. that offers players an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets, now accepts Apple Pay® . With this new mobile payment option, Jackpocket lottery app users in New Jersey and other eligible states have even more flexibility when playing Mega Millions, Powerball, and other lottery games from the convenience of their smartphones.

Apple Pay gives Jackpocket lottery app users a seamless and secure way to play their favorite lottery games right from their phone.

"Our mission has always been to make the lottery more accessible, and now more than ever, our customers are seeking safe and convenient lottery experiences," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Apple Pay on Jackpocket gives our players a seamless and secure way to play their favorite lottery games right from their phone."

Jackpocket is rolling out Apple Pay on the heels of its partnership with Sightline Payments integrating Sightline's Play+ platform with Jackpocket's mobile user experience. By broadening access to the lottery, which has traditionally been a cash-only industry, Jackpocket attracts new consumers who otherwise would not be active lottery players. Over sixty percent of current Jackpocket users are under 45 years old.

A member of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), Jackpocket also ensures player safety with consumer protections such as daily funding and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. The company is the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP).

Must be 18 or older to play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-Gambler. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

