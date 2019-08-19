Jackpocket Recognized For Promoting Responsible Gaming

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile lottery app Jackpocket today announced that it has been nationally recognized for promoting responsible gaming practices. Jackpocket, which lets users play lottery games on their smartphones, recently received the 2019 Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

Jackpocket received the award as a result of its commitment to preventing and addressing problem gaming. The app safeguards against abusive gameplay through a variety of consumer protections, including daily deposit and spend limits, an option to self-exclude from play, and in-app access to NCPG's resources and support hotline. Jackpocket also promotes responsible gaming through its website, blog, social media pages, newsletters and ads.

"Our mission is to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery, and we strive to promote responsible gaming in all that we do," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "We're grateful to the NCPG for recognizing our work on this issue and thank them for the incredible honor."

Jackpocket previously received an Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP) certification in 2018, meeting NCPG's highest standard in the US for responsible online gaming.

