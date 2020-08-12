Jack's Family Restaurants Celebrates Back-To-School With Free Coffee For Teachers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's Family Restaurants celebrates teachers as they head back to school – whether virtually or in-person – with free coffee at all Jack's locations Aug. 17–21, no purchase necessary.

All teachers can receive their free coffee from Jack's, in the drive-thru or in the restaurant, Monday through Friday until 9 a.m. with a valid school ID. Teachers can choose between a free hot or iced regular-sized coffee, limit one per guest.

"Being a good neighbor and supporting the communities we serve is part of the Jack's DNA," said Jack's CEO Todd Bartmess. "Offering free coffee to our hardworking teachers as they kick off an unusual school year is a small way we hope to say 'thank you' for everything they do."

Throughout its 60-year history, Jack's Family Restaurants has supported its local communities by giving back, whether by donating food to local schools, hosting fundraisers through the Jack's Family Fund or offering deals to those who serve the community.

About Jack's Family Restaurant

Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama, Jack's Family Restaurants started as Jack's Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to almost 200 locations in four states in the south. Jack's serves its guests quality food, with an emphasis on community involvement and charitable giving. For more information, visit eatatjacks.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

