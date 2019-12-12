Jackson & Coker Announces Industry Veteran Tim Fischer as New President

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson & Coker, one of the nation's top locum tenens staffing firms, is proud to announce Tim Fischer as its new president.

Fischer takes the helm from Sandy Garrett, who is retiring from her role as president at Jackson & Coker after more than 20 years with the company. Garrett has led Jackson & Coker through tremendous growth in serving hundreds of healthcare organizations, placing thousands of physicians and advanced practitioners, and impacting millions of patients' lives each year.

During his 27 years in staffing, Fischer has established himself as a successful coach and mentor in several leadership roles within the industry. He recently served as president at Medical Doctor Associates, now known as Cross Country Locums. During his tenure there, the company was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "Top Workplaces in Atlanta" list.

"Tim Fischer is an experienced leader with a proven track record in empowering associates to create a successful and positive company culture," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare®, the parent company of Jackson & Coker. "As someone who exemplifies our core values – Others First, Growth and Wisdom – I have the utmost confidence in Tim to lead Jackson & Coker on its path to continued growth."

Fischer has served on several boards and provides leadership coaching for individuals, teams and organizations. In his spare time, he lends support to causes he cares about, including education and access to healthcare, aligning with Jackson & Coker's mission of ensuring every patient has access to a healthcare provider and every healthcare provider has a job they like.

About Jackson & Coker

Jackson & Coker is among the most well-recognized healthcare staffing firms in the United States. The firm – offering locum tenens, locums-to-permanent and telehealth staffing – is dedicated to uniting top physicians and advanced practitioners with the hospitals and medical facilities that need them, ensuring patients have access to life-saving healthcare in their own communities.

Since the 1970s, Jackson & Coker has placed healthcare providers with clients ranging from rural clinics to the nation's largest healthcare systems. It has been ranked a "Best Staffing Firm to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts, one of "America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms" by Forbes, a "Top Workplace" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and a "Best Place to Work" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

At Jackson & Coker, "We focus on you – the patient's true hero." Jackson & Coker is a Jackson Healthcare® company. Learn more at jacksoncoker.com.

