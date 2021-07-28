Jackson Browne Shares Live Video For "My Cleveland Heart"
New Album Downhill From Everywhere Embraced by Associated Press, Forbes, The Independent, Variety, Grammy.com, NPR's Here & Now, and many more
US Tour with James Taylor Starts Tomorrow in Chicago
Jul 28, 2021, 09:58 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Jackson Browne released his new album Downhill From Everywhere via Inside Recordings. Ahead of his tour with James Taylor, which kicks off tomorrow at the United Center in Chicago, Browne shared a 'live from home' video for the album single "My Cleveland Heart." The video features Browne along with his longtime guitarist and "My Cleveland Heart" co-writer Val McCallum, and engineer Kevin Smith.
Watch "My Cleveland Heart" live video HERE
Stream/Purchase Downhill From Everywhere HERE
Browne will tour with James Taylor & His All-Star Band this summer and fall, and recently announced the "Evening With" tour, a run of headline shows with his full band in September. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com
Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:
August 8 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater
September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage
September 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena
September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:
July 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 1 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 4 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
August 6 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
August 11 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum
August 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
August 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
August 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
August 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
August 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T
August 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
August 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts
October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
SOURCE Jackson Browne
Share this article