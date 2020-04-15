Jackson Healthcare Answers The Call To Help Georgia During The COVID-19 Crisis

ATLANTA, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare® today announced it has responded to the State of Georgia's emergency call to bring hundreds of additional critical care doctors and nurses to Georgia to meet the anticipated shortage of healthcare workers as the State prepares to reach peak hospital capacity in the coming weeks due to COVID-19.

Governor Brian Kemp announced earlier this week that the State contracted with Alpharetta-based Jackson Healthcare to undertake the critical mission of filling the staffing needs of healthcare providers that are battling the spread of COVID-19.

"Jackson Healthcare is working all across the country to place doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the front lines of battling COVID-19," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "But Georgia is our home, and when the State asked us to help supply healthcare providers in Georgia with the personnel they would need to treat these patients, we immediately made it a top priority."

"Our team has been working around the clock for the past several weeks doing everything we can to help our fellow Georgians," Jackson added. "We are honored to work with the incredible professionals at the Georgia Department of Community Health, our many healthcare staffing partners who are a critical part of this effort, the tremendous team at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and the healthcare community across Georgia, which is on the front lines of this crisis."

Governor Kemp announced Tuesday that Jackson Healthcare is deploying roughly 570 healthcare professionals across Georgia. These healthcare professionals are providing support at Albany's Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, as well as other healthcare facilities across the State.

Working with Jackson Healthcare and leveraging the COVID-19 Surge Staffing Program from its subsidiary company, Healthcare Workforce Logistics, enables the State to quickly anticipate and meet various urgent staffing needs driven by increased demand for healthcare workers—such as physician, nursing and allied health professionals—and shortages of core staff due to the spread of COVID-19.

Healthcare workers seeking to help at healthcare facilities treating COVID-19 patients can register on its website at www.jacksonhealthcare.com/GAresponse.

About the COVID-19 Surge Staffing Program

The Surge Staffing Program from Jackson Healthcare and Healthcare Workforce Logistics was designed specifically for the fight against COVID-19. Through Healthcare Workforce Logistics' vendor neutral model, healthcare delivery organizations can easily access locum tenens, nursing and allied health professionals, allowing them to rapidly address the shortage of healthcare staff and meet rising demands for professionals in the field due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 Surge Staffing Program is a free service to healthcare delivery organizations and is available nationwide. Just as the State of Georgia has put it into action, states across the country can benefit from the ability to staff their facilities with healthcare professionals in and around their areas. Learn more by clicking here.

About Healthcare Workforce Logistics

Healthcare Workforce Logistics is the leader and innovator in vendor neutral healthcare workforce solutions to healthcare employers across the nation. With deep expertise and experience, HWL helps healthcare employers optimize their workforces to increase efficiency, improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. HWL delivers managed services programs, vendor management systems, candidate sourcing tools, consulting and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health providers and healthcare employers in many other settings. Healthcare Workforce Logistics is part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. For more information, visit www.hwlmsp.com.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials lists, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

