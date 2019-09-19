Jackson Healthcare Debuts on Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women List

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced its inclusion on Fortune's newly-published "Best Workplaces for Women" list. This distinction marks the organization's debut to the national ranking at 46 out of 75.

Best Workplaces lists are compiled by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. The 2019 ranking involved the analysis of anonymous input from more than 4.6 million U.S. employees. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation, which is comprised of more than 60 questions, is based on what women themselves report about their workplaces. Fifteen percent is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, considering industry trends.

"Jackson Healthcare's mission is to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch, and that includes our associates. Our workforce is more than 70 percent women, and the majority of our managers are women. Simply put, we're committed to ensuring that we are a great place to work for each and every one of our associates," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare and author of the book Fostering Culture: A Leader's Guide to Purposefully Shaping Culture. "We are proud that Fortune recognizes what we know to be true—that Jackson Healthcare is very special place to work."

To deepen connection and collaboration, Jackson Healthcare launched a series of Associate Network Groups (ANGs) this past year, one of which is the Women's Network. This group—and others that include the Innovate, People of Color, Young Professionals and PRIDE Networks—enable associates to connect, share best practices, take part in dedicated learning and development, hone their leadership skills and serve out in the community together. Its internal associate engagement and communications platform also provides a great way for women and men, alike, to connect around common interests, like culinary, travel experiences and parenting—where they can pose questions, share ideas and resources, and more.

In addition, the company has invested in and worked to simplify aspects of parenting by expanding the number of nursing rooms in its offices and by building a world-class childcare center on its corporate campus. AlleGro℠ is set to open in the Fall of 2019 and will provide high-quality childcare for children of Jackson Healthcare associates.

To further keep pace with the next phase of its growth trajectory, as well as its focus on associate health and wellness, Jackson Healthcare completed a $100 million expansion of its corporate campus, featuring a new eight-story office tower and three-story amenities building. The amenities facility houses a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center that features an indoor pool, two levels of cardio and strength equipment, in-person and virtual fitness classes, a spray-tanning studio, massage and chiropractic services, and a hair salon with blow dry bar. Within the space, there are two restaurants that offer healthy, locally-sourced, company-subsidized breakfast and lunch options every weekday, as well as a coffee and smoothie bar. The company has also expanded its on-site medical clinic and pharmacy dispensary which can be used, free of charge, by associates and their families.

"These winning companies are thriving because women have an equal seat at every table where critical decisions are made," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Jackson Healthcare know that creating a great workplace where everyone can succeed regardless of gender is not just the right thing to do, but a must-do if you want to be the very best of everything in the marketplace."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare®, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps thousands of healthcare facilities serve more than seven million patients annually. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma list, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women list and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle since 2005.

The Jackson Healthcare companies are leaders and innovators in their markets. They include such brands as Avant Healthcare Professionals, Care Logistics, Healthcare Staffing Technologies, Healthcare Workforce Logistics, Jackson & Coker, Jackson Nurse Professionals, Jackson Pharmacy Professionals, Jackson Physician Search, Jackson Therapy Partners, Kirby Bates Associates, LocumTenens.com, Parker Staffing, Premier Anesthesia, Sullivan Healthcare Consulting, Tyler & Company, and Virtual Medical Staff. Learn more by visiting www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

