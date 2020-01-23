Jackson Hewitt® is Offering Clients up to a $100 Walmart eGift Card Bonus this Tax Season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros at nearly 6,000 locations nationwide, including inside nearly 3,000 Walmart stores, are ready to get clients every credit and deduction available to them, plus up to a $100 bonus. Exclusive to Jackson Hewitt clients, taxpayers who put a portion of their federal tax refund on a Walmart eGift Card will get a Walmart eGift Card bonus of 5%, up to $100. For example, if a client were to put $2,000 of their $3,000 tax refund on a Walmart eGift Card, they would receive an additional $100 on another Walmart eGift Card. The promotion is available to new and existing clients through April 15, 2020.

"We're always looking for ways to get our clients even more and we're excited to work with Walmart to create this exclusive bonus offer," said Alan D. Ferber, Chief Executive Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "We love that our clients can get the convenience of getting their taxes done where they shop, and now they can have up to $100 extra to spend. This is just one small way to show our appreciation."

To claim the Walmart eGift Card bonus, clients must be receiving a federal tax refund, and select "WM gift card" as one of the disbursement options. There is no minimum tax preparation fee, so even the simplest returns are eligible for the bonus.

The process is easy:

1. Taxpayers should get their taxes done by a skilled Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro

2. Clients should choose to get part of their federal tax refund (min. $40, max. $2,000) on a Walmart eGift Card

3. When a clients' federal refund arrives, they get their tax refund PLUS another Walmart eGift Card with their 5% bonus, up to $100.

Jackson Hewitt is helping customers get a jump on tax preparation and opened their stores on December 18, 2019 and Walmart locations on December 27, 2019 so taxpayers could file early in the season. Plus, by filing early, taxpayers can minimize the risk of tax fraud.

Clients will receive their Walmart eGift Card bonus when they receive their tax refund from the IRS. The eGift Cards will be delivered via email to Jackson Hewitt clients. Visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator to find the nearest office location.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund and Lifetime Accuracy guarantees. Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online. Jackson Hewitt makes it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Disclaimer

Bonus is on a Walmart eGift Card valued at 5% (maximum $100) of $40 to $2,000 of your federal tax refund. To be eligible, (1) actual federal refund must be equal to or greater than the expected federal refund from your tax filing, and (2) you do not put your entire refund on the Walmart eGift (you have a disbursement choice for remaining funds). Refund Advance may reduce amounts available for tax refund disbursements and reduce the expected Bonus amount. Available at participating locations. Must file by 4/15/20.

