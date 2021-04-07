Jackson Hewitt® Offers Multiple Ways to File Before the New Federal Tax Deadline

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxpayers now have just over a month to file their 2020 tax returns because of the tax deadline extension to May 17, 2021. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros are prepared to help hardworking taxpayers prepare their tax returns through the extension of tax season. 2020 was a challenging year that made 2020 tax returns particularly complicated, and Jackson Hewitt's many ways to file give taxpayers the options they need through the tax deadline extension*.

"2020 was a complicated year for taxpayers because of increased unemployment, stimulus payments, and more," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "The passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 included some measures that could impact taxpayers for both tax year 2020 and 2021 and they should speak with a Tax Pro who understands how the new tax law will affect their tax returns."

Due to the recent winter storms, the IRS made a special ruling for residents and businesses located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana to have until June 15, 2021 to file their 2020 federal tax returns. Taxpayers in these states also have until June 15 to make IRA contributions.

Taxpayers should be aware that the deadline to file state tax returns may not have been extended, so taxpayers should speak with a trusted Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro to find out what date their state income tax returns are due.

To support taxpayers who have yet to file, Jackson Hewitt offers a variety of ways to start filing:

File in Store – Taxpayers can book an appointment at locations across the country, including in Walmart stores, which are open with flexible hours.

Tax Document Drop-Off – Clients can drop off documents at an office or curbside (where available) and then come back as soon as the next day (depending on the office) to review and complete their return.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home – Clients can upload documents remotely, talk with a Tax Pro, and complete filing from anywhere, including from the comfort of home.

Jackson Hewitt Online – Clients can upload documents electronically, get step-by-step guidance to help them select the right answers, and access customer care support online.

"I urge every taxpayer to file as soon as possible. Just because the tax deadline was extended, does not mean you should wait any longer to file your taxes," said Steber. "If you expect a refund, it is in your best interest to file now and get your money faster. If you have a balance due, it means you have more time to pay because the deadline to file and pay is May 17 – you don't have to pay the IRS the same date you file."

Taxpayers should use the Jackson Hewitt office locator to find a local office near them to schedule an appointment. Whether taxpayers prefer to file in-person, drop off their documents, or file online, Jackson Hewitt offers various ways to help taxpayers prepare their 2020 tax returns.

Visit jacksonhewitt.com for more helpful tax tips and videos to help taxpayers prepare their 2020 tax returns.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

*Most Jackson Hewitt offices are independently owned and operated. To confirm hours of operation, taxpayers should call their local office or check online at www.jacksonhewitt.com.

