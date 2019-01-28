Jackson Hewitt® Partners with Credit.com to Offer Clients a Free Credit Score and Report Card

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Credit.com to help clients access Credit.com's Free Credit Score and Report Card product. The product is another way Jackson Hewitt is helping its clients understand their personal finances this tax season.

The product retrieves credit information from Experian and creates a personalized dashboard with a credit score. The dashboard gives users access to tools to help them understand what impacts their score and offers expert guidance on how to manage their credit score. The report card tells clients how they are doing in the five key areas that determine credit scores, which are: payment history, debt utilization, credit age, account mix, and credit inquiries.

"It's imperative for taxpayers to check their credit score at least once a year, though we suggest more often, as checking your credit is an important step in building and maintaining good credit," said General Manager of Credit.com David Lord. "The perfect time for clients to check their credit scores is when they're filing their taxes. It's one of the key times when Americans personal finances are top of mind."

Clients can choose to sign up for the Credit.com membership from Jackson Hewitt during their initial tax interview meeting at Jackson Hewitt. There is no additional cost or long-term commitment for this service, nor does the credit score check affect a client's credit history. Clients can also access an updated credit score every two weeks along with an update to their action plan that is reflective of any changes in their scores.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we are always looking for ways to help our clients get more. Our Tax Pros aren't only devoted to helping the hardest working Americans correctly file their tax returns and get the maximum refund, but they also help our clients see a bigger financial picture," said Alan D. Ferber, CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "Understanding what goes into a credit score is a key piece of that picture."

To learn more about the partnership, visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator to locate the nearest Jackson Hewitt office.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

About Credit.com

Credit.com is committed to helping Americans, especially the hardest working Americans, take control of their financial health. Credit.com provides individuals with a personalized view of their credit worthiness combined with educational resources and a personalized action plan—all for free—to help people improve and maintain their credit outlook and achieve their financial goals. Credit.com also provides ongoing credit and financial education and access to more than 150 credit, loan and savings products through a safe, secure online experience that utilizes bank-level encryption practices. Find Credit.com online at Credit.com.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

