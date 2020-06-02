Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® Appoints Greg Macfarlane as Chief Executive Officer and President

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. ("Jackson Hewitt"), the second-largest retail provider of assisted tax-preparation services in the United States, today announced that Greg Macfarlane has been appointed to be the Company's next Chief Executive Officer and President.

Mr. Macfarlane was most recently Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Casper Sleep Inc., and previously held a number of senior leadership roles at H&R Block. He has served on the Board of Directors of Jackson Hewitt for 2 years. Mr. Macfarlane will start June 15, 2020 and will work closely with Mr. Ferber and the rest of the Jackson Hewitt team to provide industry-leading support to clients through the completion of the extended 2020 tax season. Mr. Ferber will overlap through July 15, 2020 to ensure an orderly transition and then will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Greg as our next Chief Executive Officer," said Richard E. Thornburgh, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Senior Advisor to Corsair Capital. "Greg has deep knowledge of the tax services industry as well as significant digital and retail experience, and I believe he is the ideal leader to continue and expand on the tremendous progress under Alan's leadership. On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to thank Alan for his countless contributions. Alan built an inspirational culture of service and innovation, and we are pleased that he will continue to serve on the Board."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Macfarlane said: "Jackson Hewitt has a stellar reputation for supporting Hard Working Americans with their tax needs – especially during challenging times like these – and I look forward to working with this great team to build on the Company's recent success and help lead the next phase of opportunities. I appreciate the Board's confidence in my experience and capabilities, as well as Alan's support and partnership as I take on this new role."

Under Mr. Ferber's leadership as CEO since early 2017, Jackson Hewitt has continued to strengthen its brand, grown its store footprint, entered long-term relationships with key financial product and retail partners, increased customer retention and launched its Tax Debt Relief business and Tax Pro From Home, a virtual assisted tax preparation business, while continuing to build a customer-focused culture.

"It has been a privilege to lead Jackson Hewitt through this period of growth and success," said Mr. Ferber. "Throughout this journey, I have been continuously inspired by all the employees, franchisees and tax professionals who work tirelessly each day to support our hardworking customers across the country. While it was a difficult decision to step away from the day-to-day leadership of this great team, I'm confident Greg is the right CEO to take the Company to the next level, and I look forward to working closely with him in the coming weeks to facilitate a seamless transition."

Greg Macfarlane Biography

Greg Macfarlane is a highly-experienced executive with expertise in the direct-to-consumer, retail, financial services, business services, software and technology industries at both public and private companies. He most recently served as Chief Operating Office and Chief Financial Officer of Casper, the global sleep company. Prior to joining Casper in 2018, Mr. Macfarlane held numerous leadership roles at H&R Block, the largest global consumer tax services provider, including Senior Vice President of Products and Operations and Chief Financial and Strategic Officer. Before his time at H&R Block, Mr. Macfarlane was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Ceridian Corporation, a provider of human resources software and services, and spent more than 14 years in senior leadership roles at General Electric.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Guaranteed Biggest Refund or $100 and Lifetime Accuracy guarantees. Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online. Jackson Hewitt makes it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

