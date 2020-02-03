Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® Gives Taxpayers More Reasons to Switch

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, new clients looking for an easy and convenient way to get their taxes done by skilled Tax Pros can get $100 just for switching2 to Jackson Hewitt. With over 35 years in the tax business, Jackson Hewitt knows taxes, and Tax Pros take the time to understand taxpayers' specific situations so they can find every credit and deduction clients deserve.

"Jackson Hewitt is always looking for ways to make filing taxes easier for clients, including offering different ways to file, convenient locations and extended hours where skilled Tax Pros take the time to get every credit and deduction available for them," said Euan Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "Not only do we back our work with the best guarantee in the business, but we also offer new clients $100 when they switch to Jackson Hewitt. Friendly, skilled Tax Pros in your neighborhood, backed by a national brand – that's just too good to pass up."

Switch & Get $100 is one of Jackson Hewitt's most popular promotions, Campbell said, and it shows that Jackson Hewitt is working hard for the hardest working. Plus, Jackson Hewitt backs its returns with their industry-leading guarantees, including the Guaranteed Biggest Refund or $100 and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee3.

With taxpayers working long hours or adding in a side gig to make extra money, Jackson Hewitt knows convenient locations and being open nights and weekends is important. Visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator to find the nearest office location.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund and Lifetime Accuracy guarantees. Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online. Jackson Hewitt makes it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

1) Maximum Refund Guarantee

FEDERAL RETURNS ONLY. If you are entitled to a larger refund, we'll refund the tax preparation fees paid to us for that filed return (other product and service fees excluded) and give you an additional $100. Same tax facts must apply. You must file an amended return with another paid tax preparation company and/or online provider by April 15, 2020 and submit your claim no later than October 14, 2020 with proof that the IRS accepted the positions taken on the amended return. Terms and conditions apply. Visit jacksonhewitt.com for details.

2) About Switch and Get Rewarded $100

New Client Promotion. Minimum tax preparation fee of $150 applies. Offer valid when you complete your taxes with us at a participating retail location until 4/12/20. $100 provided on a prepaid card or Walmart eGift card. Not valid with any other promotion or discount. Ask a Tax Pro or see jacksonhewitt.com for details. Most offices are independently owned and operated.

3) Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee

With our Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee, if there is an error preparing your return, your local office will reimburse you for penalties and interest. You must notify us within 30 days of receiving initial notice from a taxing authority and provide necessary documents and/or assistance. Terms and conditions apply. Visit jacksonhewitt.com for details.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.