Jackson Kelly PLLC Takes a Stand to Fight Racial Inequality Through Pro Bono Initiatives

CHARLESTON, W.Va., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Kelly PLLC is taking a stand to support African American businesses impacted both by COVID-19 and the recent protests utilizing our history of legal excellence by providing pro bono consultations and services to African American businesses.

In addition, the Firm recognizes that the federal PPP loan program failed to provide African American businesses with much-needed loan proceeds. One element of the pro bono services being provided is assisting African American businesses with the preparation of the PPP application. The Firm's attorneys will consult with African American businesses and help gather the necessary material, choose the appropriate lender, and prepare and submit the application. The Firm will also assist in maximizing the eligibility for loan proceeds and optimize forgiveness.

Interested entities or individuals are encouraged to complete the intake form to start this process or visit Jackson Kelly's pro bono page. The deadline for applying for PPP loan funds is June 30, 2020, thus, our attorneys ask that intake forms are submitted by June 26, 2020.

Jackson Kelly wants to do its part to continue to work internally and externally to examine our words and actions, to challenge ourselves to do our part to keep our communities safe from illness, to seek economic recovery, to combat racism, and to advance the change we know is necessary.

Supporting Quotes

"Jackson Kelly has decades of experience guiding clients through the ups and downs of business and sees it as our responsibility to assist African American businesses in our communities survive and thrive during these uncertain times," said Ellen Cappellanti, Jackson Kelly's managing member.

"Right now, the African American community is hurting," said Ron Jones, a member in Jackson Kelly's Pittsburgh office. "Whether it's COVID or civil rights, we have been given a platform to assist others and do the right thing. I speak for the Jackson Kelly African American lawyers and all my colleagues at the Firm when I say that we wanted to provide a plan of action rather than a statement."

National Reputation. Industry Insight. Client Focus. Jackson Kelly PLLC is a national law firm with more than 150 attorneys located in ten offices throughout Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. Focusing on clients' industry-specific needs, the Firm serves a wide variety of corporate and public clients and enjoys a national reputation in business, labor and employment, litigation, government contracts, tax, safety and health, permitting, natural resource and environmental law.

Media Contact:

Dana C. Hackley, Ph.D.

Public Relations Specialist

412-434-7603

[email protected]

www.jacksonkelly.com

@jacksonkellylaw

SOURCE Jackson Kelly PLLC

Related Links

http://www.jacksonkelly.com

