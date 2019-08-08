Jackson Lewis Opens 60th Office In Silicon Valley With Addition Of Litigator Neda N. Dal Cielo

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Lewis P.C., one of the country's preeminent workplace law firms, is pleased to announce litigator Neda N. Dal Cielo has joined the firm to open Jackson Lewis' 60th office in San Jose, California. Ms. Dal Cielo, who spent more than two decades at Littler, focuses her practice on defending employers against allegations of wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage and hour, and other related claims arising out of employment disputes.

"In line with our commitment to the Jackson Lewis culture and to cultivating best in class attorneys, what is most important to us when growing the firm is that we find the right people," said Firm Co-Chairs Kevin G. Lauri and William J. Anthony. "There is not a doubt in our minds that Neda is the right person to help us plant the flag in Silicon Valley as Office Managing Principal. Her impressive courtroom skills and reputation in the Silicon Valley legal market, combined with her counseling style and ability to effectively partner with clients, make her a very welcome addition to the Jackson Lewis team."

"Over the last several years, we have pursued quality laterals who are focused on practice areas in high demand for our clients," continued Mr. Lauri and Mr. Anthony. "Our continuous goal is to ensure we are located in the right places, lining up where the work is and making sure we have extensive resources in those areas. It quickly became clear that our clients are looking for us to grow in California – the fifth largest economy in the world, with some of the most onerous employment laws in the country. Our five existing offices in the state are extremely productive, loaded with talented lawyers and handling hundreds of complex litigation managers. Opening a Silicon Valley location provides an excellent complement to our strong San Francisco office while simultaneously establishing a presence in a very distinct region – and there is no one better to take the helm than Neda."

"I have been familiar with Jackson Lewis for years as a leader in the employment space," said Ms. Dal Cielo. "The firm's highly regarded litigation practice, combined with its demonstrable focus on culture and collaboration among its attorneys, makes Jackson Lewis an excellent fit for me. I am excited to join their talented team in California and help continue to grow the Silicon Valley team."

Ms. Dal Cielo has experience with administrative actions before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the California Labor Commissioner, the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. She also regularly represents employers in both federal and state court proceedings against claims of race, sex, religious and age harassment and discrimination; unfair competition proceedings; and state and federal wage and hour litigation.

She represents clients in arbitration and mediation, assists with investigations, and provides compliance counseling. Additionally, Ms. Dal Cielo advises employers on the Americans with Disabilities Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, Fair Employment and Housing Act, California Business and Professions Code, employee terminations, litigation avoidance, reductions in force, developing personnel policies and procedures, workplace violence, employment agreements, trade secrets and unfair competition and drug and alcohol testing in the workplace.

Ms. Dal Cielo also conducts in-house employment law training programs and risk management audits to help employers avoid employment-related liability, most frequently working with hospitals, retailers and high-tech companies.

Ms. Dal Cielo has made numerous presentations on specialized areas of labor and employment law, including wrongful termination, discrimination, sexual harassment, arbitration, and layoffs and downsizing.

She is a member of the Labor and Employment Law Section of the American Bar Association, the State Bar of California and the Labor and Employment Law Section of the Santa Clara County Bar Association.

Ms. Dal Cielo earned her J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law and her B.A. from Santa Clara University.

Jackson Lewis' Silicon Valley office can be reached at (669) 256-5342.

Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.

