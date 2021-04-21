Jackson Physician Search and CommonWealth Purchasing Group Extend Partnership to Help FQHCs Overcome Physician Recruitment Challenges

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), community-based health centers and other facilities overcome recruitment challenges amid the nation's physician shortage, Jackson Physician Search, a firm specializing in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers throughout the U.S., and CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG), the leading group purchasing organization for community health centers, extended its partnership to provide recruitment solutions and consultative resources to CPG members.

Jackson Physician Search is a trusted organization with a 40+ year track record of success in physician recruitment that continues to pioneer innovative recruitment methodologies coupled with personalized service. As patient demand increases for the affordable and accessible services that FQHCs and other community-based centers provide, there has been a growing need for an effective and efficient recruitment solution.

Located in both urban and rural areas, community health centers have long struggled to recruit and retain primary care providers due to a rural maldistribution of talent, competitive compensation challenges and a host of other factors.

"We recognize that community health centers often have limited financial resources, which makes attracting top physicians and other providers especially challenging," said Jackson Physician Search President Tony Stajduhar. "Our 100% digital sourcing strategy that we've perfected during the last decade accelerates the recruitment process by identifying candidates who are both interested in the opportunity and are a strong cultural fit."

CPG's array of carefully vetted relationships streamlines the vendor selection process and enables facilities to operate more efficiently. Under the recently extended partnership with Jackson Physician Search, members will continue to benefit from a robust, opted-in candidate database, targeted email and social media advertising, job exposure on dozens of nationwide and specialty job boards, and an all-inclusive pricing model with no additional out-of-pocket expenses, as well as a CPG member discount.

"Three years ago, we recognized the synergy between Jackson Physician Search's commitment to a transparent process and fee structure and our dedication to creating discounted, high-quality resources for our network of cost-conscious FQHCs and other organizations," added CPG Senior Vice President Richard Bryant. "Since then, our members have benefited from a partner who understands their unique recruitment needs and whose candidate acquisition process has proven to be superior. It was an easy decision to extend our partnership."

To address an increasingly competitive market, Jackson Physician Search has also created resources to help organizations succeed in hiring and retaining providers. The firm provides research studies and white papers, recruitment calculators and educational webinars.

"I feel fortunate to continue to champion our relationship with CPG. With more Americans than ever depending on its members for their healthcare needs, it is rewarding to facilitate the recruitment of a wide variety of primary care providers, including physicians, advanced practice providers and dentists," said Jackson Physician Search Regional Vice President Trevor Strauss. "Our team is honored to have gained the trust of CPG and community health centers nationwide."

About CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG)

CommonWealth Purchasing Group is the leading group purchasing organization for community health centers and other community-based, non-profit organizations. Founded in 1998 by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, CPG has more than 725 members across all 50 states.

About Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

