Jackson Physician Search Recognized as a 2020 Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, Marking Its Fifth Consecutive Appearance on the List

ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search today announced that it has been named to Modern Healthcare's 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. A supplement that features the ranked list of all winners will be published by Modern Healthcare as part of its October 12 issue. Until then, companies that are part of this year's awards program are listed in alphabetical order at www.ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular, as COVID-19 ravages our communities and workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers are being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

"We're honored that Jackson Physician Search has been included in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list for the 5th consecutive year. With COVID-19 affecting how hospitals and medical groups recruit physicians, we've worked hard to empower our team to meet our clients' needs without interruption," added Tony Stajduhar, president, Jackson Physician Search. "It's a tribute to the work ethic and dedication of our team that we are still hiring amid the pandemic, and experiencing the comradery and engagement of our associates working together to serve clients, while balancing remote work and future unknowns."

Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. It partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Jackson Physician Search will find out its ranking on the Best Places to Work list and be celebrated at the 2020 awards gala, which will take place virtually on October 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information about the award celebration and conference is available by clicking here.

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

