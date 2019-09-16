Jackson Physician Search's Angela Henry Earns Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) Credential

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search, a progressive leader in the permanent recruitment of physicians and advanced practice providers to hospitals and other healthcare providers, today announced that Angela Henry, the firm's vice president of physician leadership search, has become a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), signifying board certification in healthcare management.

Henry, who joined the firm in July, heads Jackson Physician Search's recruitment services for healthcare organizations looking to fill physician leadership positions.

"Earning the status of Fellow from the nation's leading professional society for healthcare leaders is one of the many ways Angela has demonstrated her personal and professional dedication to keeping pace with the ever-changing healthcare field, while helping organizations offer the best care for patients and their communities," said Tony Stajduhar, president, Jackson Physician Search. "Her background, training and commitment make her uniquely qualified to lead our efforts for the nuanced recruiting required when placing physician leaders that are the best cultural and professional fit for a given client."

By achieving FACHE status, Henry, who holds an MBA from the University of Georgia, joins a prestigious group that represents just 19 percent of FACHE's 48,000 active members. To obtain FACHE status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including passing a comprehensive examination; meeting academic and experiential criteria; earning continuing education credits; and demonstrating professional and community involvement. Fellows also commit to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.

"Working toward FACHE status has provided me the opportunity to train and network so I can best serve my clients, execute a successful physician search, and recognize innovations and technologies that help with this in today's dynamic healthcare environment—all of which reflect the mission and values of Jackson Physician Search," added Henry. "FACHE certification also brings new thinking and understanding into what keeps clients awake at night, the key requirements for effectively serving patient communities, and hiring of the most effective physician leaders—all in an increasingly competitive environment that includes the rise of mergers and acquisitions among healthcare organizations."

Henry will lead a Physician Leadership Search team of expert consultants dedicated to regional searches, enabling physicians and clients to always communicate with experienced healthcare recruiters. To efficiently fill physician leadership positions, Jackson Physician Search also works with an established, ongoing roster of candidates, as opposed to waiting to present a full slate. The company is committed to full transparency, communication and reporting for healthcare clients throughout the entire recruiting process.

