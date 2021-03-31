Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons Now Deliver to the Treasure Valley via Instacart

MERIDIAN, Idaho, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons will now offer same-day delivery to customers in the Treasure Valley, making it the largest convenience delivery in the area. The delivery program is a new partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and allows for the delivery of goods in as fast as an hour or at a scheduled time of customer's choosing.

"We're always listening to our communities and customers and responding to their evolving needs," said Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores. "Our technology team and all of our associates are excited to make delivery possible. This is about getting our customers what they need where, when, and how they want it—whether in our stores or straight to their door."

Many of Jacksons' products are available for delivery via Instacart, including beer and wine selections. Customers can begin shopping for delivery by following this easy process:

Visit www.jacksons.com or open the Let's Go App and select Delivery. Click on either Jacksons or ExtraMile by Jacksons image to start your order Type in your zip code Log in or create an account Place your order

Once ordered, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe – whether they choose to receive their order as quickly as possible or opt to schedule their delivery in advance.

The new delivery option will initially launch in the Treasure Valley with plans to extend service to the rest of Idaho as well as locations in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington in the coming months.

"We're proud to partner with Jacksons Food Stores to give customers same-day access to the pantry staples and convenience items they need delivered to their door safely and conveniently," said Blake Wallace, Director of Retail Accounts at Instacart. "Instacart is committed to serving as an essential service for customers across the Treasure Valley, and we're excited to partner with Jacksons Food Stores to help them connect with and serve their customers online."

To kick off the partnership and celebrate the new delivery option in a way that delivers for the broader community, Jacksons and Instacart are donating $10,000 to The Idaho Food Bank–with $5,000 coming from Jacksons and a matching $5,000 coming from Instacart's partnership with Feeding America.

"We are so grateful for community partners like Jacksons and Instacart for their support of programs that directly help their neighbors struggling with hunger," said Morgan Wilson, Chief Development Officer of The Idaho Food Bank. "This donation will help provide food for 50,000 meals to those who need them most."

See full details for the new Jacksons delivery program and learn about Jacksons' community impact efforts by visiting Jacksons.com/community.

