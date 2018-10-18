Jacksons Car Wash Joins Forces with CBS 5 and Paul Horton to Raise Money to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Jacksons Car Wash will have exclusive Day-Of-Only deals and discounts as an extra "thank you" for coming out to show your support of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

Jacksons purchased 13 Phoenix-area car washes and convenience stores in August 2014. The company invested millions in renovating its facilities with the latest advancements in car wash equipment and tunnel chemistry. With the investment, Jacksons now has the best express car wash in Arizona, and is the only car wash in the state with hand-towel dry and hand-applied tire dressing. Customers benefit daily from the team's more than 30 years of car wash and service experience, which ensures that all cars leave clean, shiny, and protected. Jacksons is a one-stop-car-care-shop for both full-service and express car washes, providing the best wash, detail, quick lube, and glass care in the Valley. For more information, visit jacksonswash.com.