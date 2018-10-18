Jacksons Car Wash Joins Forces with CBS 5 and Paul Horton to Raise Money to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
Valley Residents Can Enjoy a Free Car Wash with Donation on October 26th 2018
WHAT:
The 11th annual Paul's Car Wash is upon us and this year marks the second year in partnership with Jacksons Car Wash.
The Jacksons Car Wash location at 3rd Ave. and Bell Rd. in Phoenix is the designated second wash location, supporting the Paul's Desert Ridge wash location, to wash Valley vehicles.
From 7 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on October 26th 2018, the community-minded car wash will be giving out FREE car washes ($6 value) with any donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.
In addition, there is a full day of FREE fun family-friendly events and activities scheduled including an appearance by the Phoenix Suns Gorilla and Dancers.
Jacksons Car Wash will have exclusive Day-Of-Only deals and discounts as an extra "thank you" for coming out to show your support of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.
WHEN:
Friday, October 26, 2018
7 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (FREE car washes, Family Friendly Events, Activities)
WHERE:
Jacksons Car Wash
(This location only)
315 W. Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85023
INFO:
ABOUT JACKSONS CAR WASH
Jacksons purchased 13 Phoenix-area car washes and convenience stores in August 2014. The company invested millions in renovating its facilities with the latest advancements in car wash equipment and tunnel chemistry. With the investment, Jacksons now has the best express car wash in Arizona, and is the only car wash in the state with hand-towel dry and hand-applied tire dressing. Customers benefit daily from the team's more than 30 years of car wash and service experience, which ensures that all cars leave clean, shiny, and protected. Jacksons is a one-stop-car-care-shop for both full-service and express car washes, providing the best wash, detail, quick lube, and glass care in the Valley. For more information, visit jacksonswash.com.
Media Contact: Matthew Teneyck, 602-628-1989, matthew.teneyck@jacksons.com
SOURCE Jacksons Car Wash
