Jacksonville Brings the Cool Factor this Fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not just the weather getting cool in Jacksonville during the fall, the River City's cool factor spikes up as dozens of unique local events bring visitors from all over the nation to check out our waterfront destination.

NFL Season: Jax, as locals call it, is the perfect Sports Weekend Getaway with non-stop fun before, during and after the game. The 2019 Jags season kicks off in August, so follow your favorite team into town and discover why the NFL ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars as one of the best game-day experiences in the league. From swimming pools in the stadium, to local beer on draft, military appreciation celebrations, ticket giveaways, organized tailgating parties and live music concerts at Daily's Place, it's easier to enjoy a game in Jax with affordable flights, some of the most inexpensive tickets in the league, and a Downtown Sports Complex that is also home to several craft breweries and a distillery. Jax is the best city to be a fan!

Jax, as locals call it, is the perfect Sports Weekend Getaway with non-stop fun before, during and after the game. The 2019 Jags season kicks off in August, so follow your favorite team into town and discover why the NFL ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars as one of the best game-day experiences in the league. From swimming pools in the stadium, to local beer on draft, military appreciation celebrations, ticket giveaways, organized tailgating parties and live music concerts at Daily's Place, it's easier to enjoy a game in Jax with affordable flights, some of the most inexpensive tickets in the league, and a Downtown Sports Complex that is also home to several craft breweries and a distillery. Jax is the best city to be a fan! Florida / Georgia : This is the biggest college football rivalry in the South. Close to 100,000 University of Florida and University of Georgia football fans descend upon Downtown Jax for 3 days of non-stop fun on the first weekend of November. They don't call it the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party for nothing! Live concerts, tailgating competitions, hall of fame inductions… the event lineup is packed. Learn more: https://flgajax.com.

This is the biggest college football rivalry in the South. Close to 100,000 and football fans descend upon Downtown Jax for 3 days of non-stop fun on the first weekend of November. They don't call it the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party for nothing! Live concerts, tailgating competitions, hall of fame inductions… the event lineup is packed. Learn more: https://flgajax.com. Bold Festivals : This fall season is the best time to enjoy Jax to the max!

: This fall season is the best time to enjoy Jax to the max! Bold City Beer Fest: Labor Day weekend come and enjoy this free, outdoors festival next to the St. Johns River. They will have live music, 40 different kinds of local and regional craft beers as well as 15+ food trucks, vendors, and makers. www.boldcitybeerfest.com.



Beaches Oktoberfest: This is Florida's largest Oktoberfest taking place at the Jacksonville Beach SeaWalk Pavilion right next to the ocean. Come October 12 & 13 for this free event and enjoy live music, local beer, food and vendors plus plenty of oceanfront fun. www.beachesoktoberfest.com.

largest Oktoberfest taking place at the Jacksonville Beach SeaWalk Pavilion right next to the ocean. Come & 13 for this free event and enjoy live music, local beer, food and vendors plus plenty of oceanfront fun. www.beachesoktoberfest.com. Kids Free November: Jacksonville is made for families and we invite them all to visit our waterfront destination in November with our seasonal promotion Kids Free November! All month long children receive free admission to the most exciting family attractions Jax has to offer. www.kidsfreenovember.com.

is made for families and we invite them all to visit our waterfront destination in November with our seasonal promotion Kids Free November! All month long children receive free admission to the most exciting family attractions Jax has to offer. www.kidsfreenovember.com. Porchfest: Live music, local food, artisan crafts, and one of the best vibes in the state, Porchfest is a one-day event that leaves you wanting so much more. The festival takes place November 9 in Springfield , one of Jacksonville's most historic neighborhoods. www.jacksonvilleporchfest.org.

About Visit Jacksonville

Visit Jacksonville is a Destination Marketing Organization accredited by Destinations International and contracted by the Duval County Tourist Development Council (TDC) since 1996 to champion the growth of leisure and business tourism in Jacksonville.

For a closer look at all there is to see and do in Jacksonville, go to www.VisitJacksonville.com.

Media Contact:

Patty Winters

pwinters@visitjacksonville.com

(904) 421- 9169

SOURCE Visit Jacksonville

Related Links

http://www.visitjacksonville.com

