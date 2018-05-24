Jacksonville's Sports Scene Heats Up in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the largest urban parks system in the country, Jacksonville is known for its hiking, surfing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding. However, in the fall, Jacksonville's robust spectator sports scene gets kicked into high gear.

Here are the coolest sporting events to check this October:

The Jacksonville Jaguars. Games have never been so fun to watch in Jax! The Jaguars made a splash when they unveiled Pet Paradise Park – the NFL's first in-stadium dog park. The park includes a large artificial turf play area, a bone-shaped swimming pool, and special pet suites. About 20 dogs per game will be admitted (via sweepstakes and auction) with proceeds going to the Jacksonville Humane Society. www.jaguars.com

The River City Showdown. Georgia - Florida game will take place on October 27 . The event draws more than 140,000 people annually to Jacksonville , and the atmosphere is epic. From "RV City" – a maze of RVs and campers that extend the event into a three-day affair – to local craft breweries, a distillery, hot new restaurants and Daily's Place, a new amphitheater next to the stadium, this year's event is shaping up to be the best ever. College Football's premier rivalry game, thegame will take place on. The event draws more than 140,000 people annually to, and the atmosphere is epic. From "RV City" – a maze of RVs and campers that extend the event into a three-day affair – to local craft breweries, a distillery, hot new restaurants and Daily's Place, a new amphitheater next to the stadium, this year's event is shaping up to be the best ever. www.flgajax.com

The Jacksonville Icemen. While Jacksonville is home to many beaches and temperate winter weather, one of the "coolest" winter sports is the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). Playing their home games at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Jacksonville , the Icemen, affiliated with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets, are set to drop the puck on the season with four home games in October. www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

To learn more about Jacksonville's sports scene, check out www.visitjacksonville.com.

