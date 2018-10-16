Jacksonville's USAble Life to be featured on 'Designing Spaces™' airing on Lifetime TV

"We are pleased to be involved in such a valuable project with 'Designing Spaces,'" said Jim Casey, USAble Life president and chief executive officer. "So many individuals are unaware of the importance of supplementary insurance. At USAble Life, we are excited to use this platform to further inform viewers across the U.S. about our products and how the benefits are well worth the investment."

The episode will follow Alejandro, Jennifer and their rugby-playing sons as they seek to properly insure their family.

"Homeowners are not only concerned about insuring their homes they also want and need to be prepared for life's unexpected moments," said Rhonda Schwartz & Becky Kaiser, senior producers for the Designing Spaces series. "We chose USAble Life for its variety of supplemental insurance offerings from accident, disability, and critical illness. Life happens, accidents happen, we want to help educate, empower and inform our viewers about supplemental insurance, why it's important, why you should own it and how it can add to their peace of mind when those events happen."

USAble Life will be featured on the show counseling the family on products and ensuring they are aware of the benefits of supplemental insurance. The show will feature Florida resident and USAble Life representative Jeffrey Scully who will be shown walking the family through USAble Life's benefits and services.

With nearly 90 employees in Florida, USAble Life is committed to servicing its customers in Jacksonville and throughout the nation. The company hopes that this partnership with "Designing Spaces" will strengthen its footprint in the city and Florida as a whole, leveraging the "Designing Spaces" national audience to reach a broader market.

For more information on USAble, please visit USAbleLife.com . For more information about "Designing Spaces," please visit DesigningSpaces.tv .

About USAble Life

Headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., USAble Life is an ancillary insurance carrier offering group and consumer products, including life, disability, dental, accident, critical illness, and hospital. Uniquely owned by a joint venture of independent Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® plans, USAble Life employs almost 480 people with additional offices in Jacksonville, Fla. and Honolulu, Hawaii. USAble Life products are licensed to sell in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit USAbleLife.com .

