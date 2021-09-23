Jaclyn Grodin Joins Goulston & Storrs as Litigation Counsel in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Jaclyn Grodin has joined its New York City office as Counsel in the firm's Litigation Group. She joins the firm from the New York State Office of the Attorney General (NYAG) where she served as an Assistant Attorney General (AAG) in the Investor Protection Bureau since 2018.

Grodin was a commercial litigator in private practice in New York and Boston for eight years before joining the NYAG's office. She has broad experience representing public and private companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, investment advisers, real estate companies, and individuals in a wide range of business disputes, including partnership and investor actions, financial fraud cases, securities-related matters, government investigations, trade secret litigations, and intellectual property controversies. Grodin also brings a wide range of securities enforcement and compliance experience with her to the firm.

As an AAG, Grodin played a pivotal role in numerous high-profile investigations. She helped investigate a subsidiary of one of the largest U.S. retirement asset managers, leading to the organization's agreement to make major reforms and pay $97 million in restitution to thousands of customers who were misled into moving their retirement investments into higher-fee managed accounts. Grodin also led the investigation and was lead trial counsel in a suit against a private equity firm, investment adviser, and broker-dealer in connection with violations of New York's Martin Act arising out of misrepresentations to investors, misappropriation of fund assets, valuation of portfolio assets, and conflicts of interest. The trial team obtained a finding of liability, permanent injunction, and nearly $8 million in restitution for defrauded investors after a bench trial in New York State Court.

Grodin was also part of a team that investigated the alleged misconduct of the New York City Police Department in connection with the 2020 social justice protests and helped prepare the preliminary public report of investigative findings on behalf of the New York Attorney General. She also participated in litigating related claims in New York federal court.

"Jaclyn is a highly-skilled trial lawyer and will be a great addition to our litigation bench. Her strong track record in commercial litigation along with her experience in the public sector will be an asset to our clients and our team," said Martin Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "We are thrilled to have her here."

"I wasn't looking to return to private practice but the opportunity to join Goulston & Storrs, which is known for its collegiality and cooperation, was hard to resist. My mentor, Jen Furey, is co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group, and I am excited to be a member of her team again," said Grodin. "I am looking forward to working with this talented group of litigators and advocating for the firm's clients, and am incredibly excited to be a part of the continued growth of the firm's New York litigation practice given its breadth of experience and sophistication."

Grodin is an appointed member of the New York City Bar Association Judiciary Committee, which evaluates candidates for election, reelection, appointment, reappointment, designation, and certification to judicial office in state and federal courts in New York City. She serves on the Board of Directors of NADAP, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides wellness and workforce development services to underserved New Yorkers. Grodin received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2009 and her B.A., magna cum laude, from New York University in 2005.

