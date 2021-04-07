Jacmel Growth Partners Exits Investment in EMSAR

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacmel Growth Partners LLC ("Jacmel"), a growth private equity firm targeting lower middle market companies, today announced that it has exited its stake in EMSAR, LLC ("EMSAR" or "the Company"). EMSAR is a leading national field service and equipment maintenance provider serving end-users in the healthcare, power, retail and security industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Luc Vallieres, EMSAR Chief Executive Officer, said, "Jacmel has been an invaluable partner to EMSAR's management team over the last four years. Nick's partnership, financial acumen, and hands-on approach to strategic initiatives have helped us grow the business and enter this next chapter of our company history in strong market position."

Nick Jean-Baptiste, Jacmel Growth Partners Managing Partner, said, "When I met Luc over seven years ago, we had a thesis that EMSAR was well positioned to become a leading national healthcare field services company with the support of the right investment partners. Luc and the team worked tirelessly to drive the company's rapid operational and strategic development and my investment partner Ernest Lyles and I look forward to their continued success."

About Jacmel Growth Partners

Jacmel Growth Partners is a growth private equity firm targeting family-operated, lower middle market companies, with a focus on combining traditional private equity best practices with low-cost, high-impact strategies that benefit employees and their communities. Since inception, Jacmel and its Managers have deployed $45 million of capital into six companies across two platforms, delivering robust investor returns while implementing a range of inclusive economy initiatives, including workforce development, increased Board representation of BIPOC leaders, and educational benefits for employees. The firm is led by Managing Partner Nick Jean-Baptiste, who developed the firm's differentiated approach after nearly fifteen years of Wall Street and Private Equity experience. To learn more, visit www.jacmelgp.com.

About EMSAR

Founded in 1993, EMSAR is a service solutions provider offering services and repairs across a diverse set of vertical industries. EMSAR has a footprint that extends across the U.S. and into some parts of Canada. In addition to field service and repair, EMSAR provides installation, logistics support, training & education and supply chain solutions for its customers. To learn more, visit www.emsar.com.

