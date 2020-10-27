Jacob Emrani at It Again With World Class Lakers Congratulations

Emrani, who is an official sponsor of the Lakers, has two different variations of the billboards. One congratulating Lakers fans with the billboard displaying "Congrats, Laker Nation! Sweet 17" to acknowledge the franchise's total championship ring tally. The other board simply says, "2020 Champions! Congratulations Lakers!"

"I grew up a fan of the Lakers, and wanted to make sure one of the billboards gave a shout out to the team's amazing fan base," said Emrani, a long-time Los Angeles resident. "Especially in a year like this, with the team playing across the country in Florida, it's too bad we weren't able to see them play and cheer for them at STAPLES Center. But we are so proud of the team for being mentally tough in the bubble and for winning an NBA title!"

"Even though we cannot have an actual parade in downtown LA this year," Emrani continued, "I just wanted the fans to feel the excitement and bask in the memory of the championship each and every time they see one of the billboards."

This isn't the first time Emrani has drawn national attention for a billboard campaign. Known throughout Southern California for his attention-grabbing, upside-down billboards and catchy on-air "Call Jacob" jingle, Emrani has helped tens of thousands of Angelenos seek justice following an accident or injury for the last 24 years.

This was the first year of Jacob's partnership with the Lakers, the team he grew up cheering for and continues to do so to this day.

