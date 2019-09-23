Jacob Urges Expediting Climate Action Museum In San Francisco As The UN Releases 2019 Climate Report

Jacob, who is also the Chief Advisor to the UN Environment on Climate Museum initiatives in the Caribbean region, has been working with a team of international experts for the last three years to master plan an environmental edifice unlike any other. The UN climate report highlights that global temperatures between 2015-19 were the highest ever recorded shooting up carbon emissions by 20% melting ice sheets causing up to 5 millimeters of sea level rise.

San Francisco hosted the 2018 Global Climate Action Summit last September and early this year joined other cities in declaring climate emergency and banning single use plastics with Mayor London Breed calling for bold action. Jacob unveiled the vision for a powerful climate and ocean conservation living museum transforming the existing Aquarium of The Bay with Dr. Jill Biden gracing the event last October.

"The time to exercise our collective resolve, intellect, political will and imagination is now. The youth of this generation have spoken with one voice as demonstrated by the global climate strike across 4500 cities and 150 countries last Friday. We owe it to them and generations beyond. Let us act now," says Jacob, who recently released a new book 'Museum Futures: Gen Alpha'.

Bay.Org/ BayEcotarium

Our mission is enabling conversations on climate resilience and ocean conservation globally, while inspiring actionable change locally by protection and preservation of the San Francisco Bay and its ecosystems, from Sierra to the Sea™.

AQUARIUM OF THE BAY

Aquarium of the Bay at PIER 39 is a not-for-profit public facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, with a mission to Explore, Engage and Experience conservation of San Francisco Bay and its watershed from the Sierra to the Sea TM through six institutions under bay.org. It celebrates 23 years of serving millions of visitors, and 40 years of environmental policy advocacy as it launches a landmark transformation in to the BayEcotarium; a world-class immersive, sustainability-driven aquarium, ocean conservation and climate resilience living museum.

