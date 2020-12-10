Jacobs Achieves Net Zero Carbon Emissions and 100% Renewable Energy

"Reaching our goal to become carbon neutral is a major step in improving the way we run our operations at Jacobs," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "And our biggest opportunity to affect climate change is through the work performed for our clients – helping them to achieve change and create a better tomorrow for all. Together, we are pushing the limits of what is possible and staying ahead to create the new standards of our future."

Jacobs achieved carbon neutrality for its operations and business travel in 2020, in line with global standard PAS 2060:2014, by reducing its carbon consumption and neutralizing remaining carbon impact by purchasing renewable energy and carbon offsets. Jacobs anticipates that its renewable energy and carbon offset purchases will diminish each year as it continually reduces its direct and indirect emissions. Jacobs is also committed to becoming carbon negative for its operations and business travel by 2030.

Joining over 300 companies worldwide, Jacobs has also signed the United Nations (UN) Business Ambition for 1.5°C – an urgent request for action from the global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders, calling on businesses to set ambitious science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Last month, Jacobs launched its own Pledge to Action campaign inviting partners from across the globe to pledge their own tailored, measurable climate action commitments. And in their efforts to continue to drive the climate agenda, Jacobs is supporting five key clients to undertake a climate-risk assessment to better understand climate-related vulnerabilities and aid decision making.

For more information on how Jacobs is working to address climate change for a brighter tomorrow, visit jacobs.com/climate-action-plan.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

