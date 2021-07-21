Jacobs Amplifies Sustainability Practices with PlanBeyond 2.0

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) ups the ante by unveiling its global sustainable business approach, PlanBeyondSM 2.0 — delivering beyond the company's purpose to create a more connected, sustainable world. The enhanced plan is Jacobs' companywide foundation for what sustainability means to its clients and the planet — propelling the integration of sustainability throughout operations and client solutions in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Recognizing that all 17 of the SDGs are interconnected, and that no progress can be achieved in isolation of any one goal, Jacobs identified six core SDGs through stakeholder engagement and a robust materiality assessment. These SDGs have been translated into actionable sustainable business objectives:

Advance the health and wellbeing of society Deliver solutions for the global water and sanitation crisis Foster a culture of technology and innovation important to the advancement of society Create a fair and inclusive future for all Develop efficient and resilient solutions that deliver net environmental and societal gain Accelerate solutions that address the climate emergency

These objectives sit at the heart of the company strategy and define Jacobs' responsibilities for how the organization and its stakeholders can play a part in creating sustainable communities globally.

"As a purpose-led company, we recognize that our biggest opportunity to positively address climate change and societal inequalities comes from the solutions we provide our clients — from the world's largest infrastructure projects to mission-critical outcomes and sustainable design," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "We consider it not only good business, but our obligation to channel our expansive capabilities in resilient infrastructure, regenerative design, clean water, green energy and social value toward benefitting people and the planet, while continuing to outperform and drive superior stakeholder value."

Sustainability at Jacobs means pursuing long-term business resilience and success while positively contributing toward the economy, society and the environment. Employees consistently expect Jacobs to lead by example when it comes to sustainability, and with the launch of PlanBeyond 2.0, it will be even more deeply integrated into Jacobs' global workforce and culture. Building on the company's recent efforts around social justice and its Climate Action Plan, PlanBeyond 2.0 continues Jacobs' commitment to embed sustainability across all solutions — with accelerated investment in ESG growth sectors including energy transition, sectoral decarbonization, environmental stewardship, health and social value.

Additionally, Jacobs is educating and empowering employees across all disciplines with training courses and project tools that embed sustainability plans and targets, as well as climate risk and resilience practices, so that all client solutions across its global markets can be designed to contribute toward a sustainable and resilient future.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.



