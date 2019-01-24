Jacobs and AECOM to Lead Transport Scotland's Strategic Transport Projects Review

The Jacobs and AECOM team undertook the first review published in 2008. This second review is programed to take two years and focuses on national and regional issues to deliver national transport priorities. This includes strategies to make Scotland more accessible for residents, visitors and business, creating better connectivity with sustainable, smart and cleaner transport options. The review considers all transport modes including the strategic road and rail networks, as well as active travel, island connectivity, ferries and buses, and encompasses an extensive stakeholder engagement program involving organizations from all parts of Scotland.

"This is a strategic review helping Transport Scotland to plan the transport investment required to support economic growth and social value in Scotland," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "Our previous work on the first review, our experience across global transport networks and our knowledge of Scottish infrastructure will enable us to look at the best use of existing assets, what new capacity is needed, what may or may not need to be built and the impact of digital disruption."

AECOM Chief Executive – Civil Infrastructure, Europe, Middle East and Africa Colin Wood MBE said: "This important review will support Transport Scotland in setting out an ambitious strategic transport investment plan that will deliver real benefits for people, communities and businesses in Scotland over the next two decades. Collaboration was key to the successful delivery of the first review and will be an essential ingredient as we look to drive forward the commitment given by the Cabinet Secretary to ongoing and inclusive conversations about the future of Scotland's transport system."

Director of Transport Strategy & Analysis for Transport Scotland Alison Irvine said, "Work is already underway on the review of the National Transport Strategy which will set out the Scottish Government's vision for the future of our transport system. The outcomes from the NTS will inform the second Strategic Transport Projects Review.

"The appointment of consultancy support for STPR2 represents a significant step in the process, to identify the transport interventions required to provide Scotland with a transport network fit to deliver the vision of the NTS. Transport Scotland is looking forward to delivering this substantial transport appraisal, which will make recommendations for Scottish Ministers' future investment in all transport modes."

Transport Scotland is the national transport agency for Scotland, supporting and advising the Scottish Government on strategy and policy options for transport in Scotland, working to increase sustainable economic growth through the development of national transport projects.

Jacobs employs over 1,100 staff in Scotland and has played a leading role in delivering some of the largest infrastructure programs in Scotland including the Queensferry Crossing, which links Edinburgh and Fife, and the A9 Improvements Program, as well as wide-ranging support of sustainable transformation programs for cities including the Edinburgh City Center Transformation and Dundee Rail Station (part of the ongoing transformation of Dundee).

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

AECOM is a global network of design, engineering, construction and management professionals. The company designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, the company's work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018. Employing over 700 staff in Scotland, AECOM has delivered some of the biggest and most complex infrastructure projects in the country, including early development work on the Queensferry Crossing, a leading role in the design and delivery of Borders Railway, the feasibility and delivery of Edinburgh's ambitious city links programme and the strategic transport plans for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Brian Morandi

720.286.0719

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

