Jacobs and Aurecon Joint Venture Milestone supports Sewage Treatment Planning for Urban Utilities

DALLAS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), in a joint venture with Aurecon, is delivering sewage treatment planning and design services to Urban Utilities in a three year program. Urban Utilities is a distributor-retailer responsible for delivering vital water and sewage services to households and businesses in South East Queensland, Australia.

Urban Utilities manages approximately $3.76 billion (AU$5.4 billion) in assets, including 29 sewage treatment plants, and provides water and sewerage services to a population of 1.5 million.

According to Urban Utilities, the project has just passed the first six-month milestone and has delivered market ready documentation for $51.7 million (AU$77 million) of infrastructure upgrades and deferred more than $13.4 million (AU$20 million) of capital investment, helping drive greater value for Urban Utilities customers.

"Like many of our clients, Urban Utilities is responding to a complex mix of economic, environmental and social pressures," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President of Operations Patrick Hill. "The state of Queensland has experienced sustained population growth above the national average and around 90% of this growth is concentrated in the urban areas of the South East. The global water expertise of our team will support Urban Utilities in effectively planning and delivering affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable services for future generations as this growth continues."

Jacobs and Aurecon formed a joint venture, "AJile," to deliver the planning and design services. The project team is leveraging its global experience working with biological treatment technologies and supporting renewable energy and waste-to-resource projects to deliver catchment and system-based solutions that achieve positive environmental outcomes and value. The project team is co-located with Urban Utilities in its corporate office in Brisbane, Australia.

Aurecon Client Manager David Thomas said the sustainable management of infrastructure in Queensland requires an integrated and human-centered approach to planning across the full water cycle.

"Water security, water use efficiency, climate resilience, sustainable sanitation and reduced risk from floods are all central to how we think about the future of water. But it's more than just about engineering. We'll focus on the human experience of our customers and the communities we serve, aiming to make a difference and realize the true value of water for Queensland," said Thomas.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Aurecon

Aurecon is an engineering, design and advisory company which brings ideas to life to design a better future. Aurecon has an office network spanning more than 20 countries and more than 7,000 people, with a net revenue of AU $1bn dollars. Privately owned by employees, Aurecon provides advisory, design, delivery and asset management services on projects across a range of markets in locations worldwide.

