Jacobs and Turner & Townsend JV Awarded Program Delivery Partner Role for UK's Defence Equipment and Support

"Jacobs has decades of experience providing and integrating full lifecycle services supporting government, military, defence and security sectors in the U.K., and worldwide, to run more efficiently and safely," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear International Pete Lutwyche. "Our global program delivery expertise, coupled with our extensive defence and non-defence capabilities, positions Jacobs ideally – along with our partners – to support DE&S' continuing transformation program and journey to becoming a world-leading, best-in-class defence delivery organization."

The U.K. businesses of Jacobs and Turner & Townsend, under the Equinox joint venture, along with TVS Supply Chain Solutions, will draw on their proven U.K. capability and resource base and global best practices to assist DE&S with the delivery of specialist, temporary project management, project controls and integrated logistics support to improve procurement through enhanced quality, cost efficiencies and best practice in service delivery. DE&S estimates the contract value to be up to $320 million (£250m).

DE&S has responsibility for equipping and supporting the U.K.'s armed forces. Over the last four years, DE&S has undergone a major transformation program to become a best-in-class delivery organization. The award of the PDP contract builds on this work and, where and when required, will see the provision of tailored, specialist resources, products and services to support the project management, project controls and integrated logistics requirements of DE&S over the next two years, with the option to extend this an additional two years. It is estimated in excess of 400 personnel, based predominately in the DE&S headquarters in Abbey Wood, Bristol, will be required to support the program.

Vincent Clancy, Turner & Townsend Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, added: "Being appointed together with Jacobs provides a further platform to support this transformation program and strengthens our relationship with the MOD. This builds upon our appointment in 2017 by the MOD, as part of the Paragon JV, as DE&S' Commercial Delivery Partner and in early 2018 as Strategic Construction Advisor for the Defence Estates Optimisation Program. Through the Equinox JV, we will draw upon our global program setup and delivery experience to deliver enhanced program performance across DE&S."

About Jacobs

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend is an independent professional services company specializing in program management, project management, cost and commercial management and advisory across the real estate, infrastructure and natural resources sectors.

With 108 offices in 45 countries, we draw on our extensive global and industry experience to manage risk while maximizing value and performance during the construction and operation of our clients' assets. www.turnerandtownsend.com

About TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a global provider of world class, end-to-end supply chain services with over 100 years of experience across automotive, defence, beverage and industrial sectors.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

