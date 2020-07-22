Jacobs Announces New Leadership for People and Places Solutions Line of Business

Ken Gilmartin and Patrick Hill will both be promoted to executive vice president and jointly lead Jacobs' P&PS line of business. Gilmartin will have responsibility for the Americas, Federal and Environmental Solutions, and global Advanced Facilities businesses, and will continue to be based out of Philadelphia. Hill will be based out of London and have responsibility for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand businesses, as well as P&PS' global cross-cutting functions of the company's Global Design Centers and Growth, Strategy & Solutions. Gilmartin and Hill will also join the Jacobs executive leadership team.

"P&PS' strategy of global, market and digital connectivity has been critical to the continued success of the business," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "Leveraging our expertise across geographic and market boundaries will continue to be a driver, and together, Patrick and Ken will lead P&PS in driving a seamless line of business strategy to deliver superior results and continued world class industry and market leadership."

P&PS delivers client solutions that include facilities delivering life-saving therapies, ensuring clean water, enabling the connection of people through all modes of transportation and access to technology, and integrating a multitude of these solution elements in the "smart" environments of tomorrow.

About Ken Gilmartin

Since joining Jacobs in 2006 as a project director and construction manager in Ireland, Ken has led business development, life sciences operations and most recently served as Senior Vice President Global Operations for Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Americas, Federal & Environmental Solutions and Advanced Facilities businesses. Throughout his career, Ken has held organizational and project leadership roles delivering world class facilities in Egypt, Qatar, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom. Ken graduated from University College Dublin with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

About Patrick Hill

Patrick's career at Jacobs spans more than 22 years in a number of senior leadership positions, and crossing multiple sectors and operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. Most recently, as Senior Vice President Global Operations for P&PS, he led Jacobs' Buildings and Infrastructure global operations outside of North America. Patrick holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Melbourne. He is the immediate past-Chair of the Consult Australia Male Champions of Change.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 27, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

