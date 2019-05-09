Jacobs Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DALLAS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

May 15 at 10:20 a.m. ET , Heather-Wishart Smith , SVP of Innovation and Jacobs Connected Enterprise, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference in New York .

at , , SVP of Innovation and Jacobs Connected Enterprise, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference in . May 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET , Greg McIntyre , EVP & General Manager of Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Americas, will present at the UBS Global Water Conference in Boston .

at , , EVP & General Manager of Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Americas, will present at the UBS Global Water Conference in . May 29 , Steve Demetriou , Jacobs Chair and CEO, and Kevin Berryman , EVP and CFO of Jacobs, will meet with investors at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston .

, , Jacobs Chair and CEO, and , EVP and CFO of Jacobs, will meet with investors at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in . June 5 , Jonathan Doros , Jacobs VP of Investor Relations, will meet with investors at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials Conference in Chicago .

, , Jacobs VP of Investor Relations, will meet with investors at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials Conference in . June 6 at 12:15 p.m. ET , Heather-Wishart Smith , SVP of Innovation and Jacobs Connected Enterprise, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York .

Where applicable, interested parties can listen to related presentations and view accompanying slides on Jacobs' investor relations site.

