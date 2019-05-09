Jacobs Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
May 09, 2019, 17:09 ET
DALLAS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- May 15 at 10:20 a.m. ET, Heather-Wishart Smith, SVP of Innovation and Jacobs Connected Enterprise, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference in New York.
- May 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Greg McIntyre, EVP & General Manager of Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Americas, will present at the UBS Global Water Conference in Boston.
- May 29, Steve Demetriou, Jacobs Chair and CEO, and Kevin Berryman, EVP and CFO of Jacobs, will meet with investors at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston.
- June 5, Jonathan Doros, Jacobs VP of Investor Relations, will meet with investors at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials Conference in Chicago.
- June 6 at 12:15 p.m. ET, Heather-Wishart Smith, SVP of Innovation and Jacobs Connected Enterprise, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York.
Where applicable, interested parties can listen to related presentations and view accompanying slides on Jacobs' investor relations site.
About Jacobs
Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
For additional information contact:
Investors:
Media:
Jonathan Doros, 214-583-8596
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035
