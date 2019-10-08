Jacobs Awarded Environmental Compliance Support Services Contract with the National Science Foundation

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has been re-selected by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide environmental planning, compliance analyses, and associated reports and documentation services under a blanket purchase agreement.

Jacobs brings to this assignment 19 years of NSF project knowledge gained through the delivery of the current Environmental Compliance Support Services (ECSS) contract, NSF's Arctic Research Support Logistics Services (ARSLS) and National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) programs.

"As a long-term partner to NSF, our team is ready to address the agency's environmental requirements and expectations by continuing our collaboration and providing quality execution, responsiveness, innovation, tailored resources and solutions excellence," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Global Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Jan Walstrom.

With a period of performance not to exceed 66 months, the scope of work includes support of NSF's environmental compliance obligations through the preparation of full life-cycle Environmental Impact Statements (EISs) and Environmental Assessments (EAs), in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), including associated supporting studies.

Additional services may also include preparation of documents, analyses, studies and correspondence in support of NSF's compliance with such laws as the National Historic Preservation Act, Endangered Species Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, Coastal Zone Management Act and Clean Water Act, as well as with applicable presidential executive orders.

NSF is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1950 "to promote the progress of science; to advance the national health, prosperity, and welfare; to secure the national defense." With an annual budget of $8.1 billion (FY 2019), NSF is the funding source for approximately 24% of all federally supported basic research conducted by America's colleges and universities.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

