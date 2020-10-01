Jacobs Awarded Sustainability Engineering Services Contract by LA Metro

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected to provide engineering services to design and manage the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (Metro) solid waste, recycling and hazardous waste compliance program.

Jacobs will design mission critical plans associated with waste management, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, decreasing air pollutants, reducing solid and liquid waste generation, managing hazardous waste and increasing recycle and diversion from landfills.

"Supporting LA Metro in its mission to provide leadership in sustainability within the Los Angeles region – and achieve its zero-waste goal in the transportation industry without compromising its core mission of moving people efficiently and effectively – is an exciting challenge to undertake as partners with LA Metro," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President West Region Director Ron Williams.

LA Metro serves as the transportation planner, coordinator, operator, designer and builder for Los Angeles and its surrounding communities – supporting approximately 9.6 million people, or a third of the state's population. Jacobs has a long history of working with LA Metro on critical transportation infrastructure projects, including the LA River Path, Purple Line Phase 1, West Santa Ana Branch and Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridors, North San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit and the I-5 HOV Widening, as well as supporting the City of Los Angeles on projects such as LA's RecycLA program.

